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/scrape - Scrape HTML elements

The /scrape endpoint extracts structured data from specific elements on a webpage, returning details such as element dimensions and inner HTML.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/scrape

Required fields

You must provide either url or elements:

  • url (string)
  • elements (array of objects) — each object must include selector (string)

Common use cases

  • Extract headings, links, prices, or other repeated content with CSS selectors
  • Collect metadata (for example, titles, descriptions, canonical links)

Basic usage

Go to https://example.com and extract metadata from all h1 and a elements in the DOM.

Terminal window
curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/scrape' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  -d '{
  "url": "https://example.com/",
  "elements": [{
    "selector": "h1"
  },
  {
    "selector": "a"
  }]
}'
{
  "success": true,
  "result": [
    {
      "results": [
        {
          "attributes": [],
          "height": 39,
          "html": "Example Domain",
          "left": 100,
          "text": "Example Domain",
          "top": 133.4375,
          "width": 600
        }
      ],
      "selector": "h1"
    },
    {
      "results": [
        {
          "attributes": [
            { "name": "href", "value": "https://www.iana.org/domains/example" }
          ],
          "height": 20,
          "html": "More information...",
          "left": 100,
          "text": "More information...",
          "top": 249.875,
          "width": 142
        }
      ],
      "selector": "a"
    }
  ]
}

Many more options exist, like setting HTTP credentials using authenticate, setting cookies, and using gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.

Response fields

  • results (array of objects) - Contains extracted data for each selector.
    • selector (string) - The CSS selector used.
    • results (array of objects) - List of extracted elements matching the selector.
      • text (string) - Inner text of the element.
      • html (string) - Inner HTML of the element.
      • attributes (array of objects) - List of extracted attributes such as href for links.
      • height, width, top, left (number) - Position and dimensions of the element.

Advanced Usage

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2:

{
  "url": "https://example.com",
  "gotoOptions": {
    "waitUntil": "networkidle0"
  }
}

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.