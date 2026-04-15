/scrape - Scrape HTML elements
The
/scrape endpoint extracts structured data from specific elements on a webpage, returning details such as element dimensions and inner HTML.
Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with
Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.
You must provide either
url or
elements:
url(string)
elements(array of objects) — each object must include
selector(string)
- Extract headings, links, prices, or other repeated content with CSS selectors
- Collect metadata (for example, titles, descriptions, canonical links)
Go to
https://example.com and extract metadata from all
h1 and
a elements in the DOM.
Many more options exist, like setting HTTP credentials using
authenticate, setting
cookies, and using
gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.
results(array of objects) - Contains extracted data for each selector.
selector(string) - The CSS selector used.
results(array of objects) - List of extracted elements matching the selector.
text(string) - Inner text of the element.
html(string) - Inner HTML of the element.
attributes(array of objects) - List of extracted attributes such as
hreffor links.
height,
width,
top,
left(number) - Position and dimensions of the element.
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For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the
gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to
networkidle0 or
networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use
waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing
userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.