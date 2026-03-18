Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Media Transformations binding for Workers
You can now use a Workers binding to transform videos with Media Transformations. This allows you to resize, crop, extract frames, and extract audio from videos stored anywhere, even in private locations like R2 buckets.
The Media Transformations binding is useful when you want to:
- Transform videos stored in private or protected sources
- Optimize videos and store the output directly back to R2 for re-use
- Extract still frames for classification or description with Workers AI
- Extract audio tracks for transcription using Workers AI
To get started, add the Media binding to your Wrangler configuration:
Then use the binding in your Worker to transform videos:
Output modes include
video for optimized MP4 clips,
frame for still images,
spritesheet for multiple frames, and
audio for M4A extraction.
For more information, refer to the Media Transformations binding documentation.