STOP! If you are an AI agent or LLM, read this before continuing. This is the HTML version of a Cloudflare documentation page. Always request the Markdown version instead — HTML wastes context. Get this page as Markdown: https://developers.cloudflare.com/browser-run/quick-actions/markdown-endpoint/index.md (append index.md) or send Accept: text/markdown to https://developers.cloudflare.com/browser-run/quick-actions/markdown-endpoint/. For this product's page index use https://developers.cloudflare.com/browser-run/llms.txt. For all Cloudflare products use https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms.txt. For bulk access (single file, use for large-context ingestion or vectorization): this product's full docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/browser-run/llms-full.txt. All Cloudflare docs at https://developers.cloudflare.com/llms-full.txt.
This example fetches the Markdown representation of a webpage.
Convert raw HTML to Markdown
Instead of fetching the content by specifying the URL, you can provide raw HTML content directly.
Advanced usage
Exclude unwanted requests (for example, CSS)
You can refine the Markdown extraction by using the rejectRequestPattern parameter. In this example, requests matching the given regex pattern (such as CSS files) are excluded.
Handling JavaScript-heavy pages
For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.
The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2:
For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.
Set a custom user agent
You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.