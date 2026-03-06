 Skip to content
Real-time transcription in RealtimeKit now supports 10 languages with regional variants

Workers AI Realtime

Real-time transcription in RealtimeKit now supports 10 languages with regional variants, powered by Deepgram Nova-3 running on Workers AI.

During a meeting, participant audio is routed through AI Gateway to Nova-3 on Workers AI — so transcription runs on Cloudflare's network end-to-end, reducing latency compared to routing through external speech-to-text services.

Set the language when creating a meeting via ai_config.transcription.language:

{
  "ai_config": {
    "transcription": {
      "language": "fr"
    }
  }
}

Supported languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, and Dutch — with regional variants like en-AU, en-GB, en-IN, en-NZ, es-419, fr-CA, de-CH, pt-BR, and pt-PT. Use multi for automatic multilingual detection.

If you are building voice agents or real-time translation workflows, your agent can now transcribe in the caller's language natively — no extra services or routing logic needed.