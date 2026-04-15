Quick Actions provide simple HTTP endpoints for common browser tasks like capturing screenshots, extracting HTML content, generating PDFs, and more.

The following are the available options:

Use Quick Actions when you need a fast, simple way to perform common browser tasks such as capturing screenshots, extracting HTML, or generating PDFs without writing complex scripts. For more advanced automation, custom workflows, or persistent browser sessions, use Puppeteer, Playwright, or CDP.

Before you begin

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with the following permissions:

Browser Rendering - Edit