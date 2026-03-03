Workflows step limit increased to 25,000 steps per instance

Each Workflow on Workers Paid now supports 10,000 steps by default, configurable up to 25,000 steps in your wrangler.jsonc file:

{ " workflows " : [ { " name " : "my-workflow" , " binding " : "MY_WORKFLOW" , " class_name " : "MyWorkflow" , " limits " : { " steps " : 25000 } } ] }

Previously, each instance was limited to 1,024 steps. Now, Workflows can support more complex, long-running executions without the additional complexity of recursive or child workflow calls.

Note that the maximum persisted state limit per Workflow instance remains 100 MB for Workers Free and 1 GB for Workers Paid. Refer to Workflows limits for more information.