Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Workflows step limit increased to 25,000 steps per instance
Each Workflow on Workers Paid now supports 10,000 steps by default, configurable up to 25,000 steps in your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Previously, each instance was limited to 1,024 steps. Now, Workflows can support more complex, long-running executions without the additional complexity of recursive or child workflow calls.
Note that the maximum persisted state limit per Workflow instance remains 100 MB for Workers Free and 1 GB for Workers Paid. Refer to Workflows limits for more information.