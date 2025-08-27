Signed agents
A signed agent is controlled by an end user and a verified signature-agent from their Web Bot Auth implementation.
You can request for your agent to be added to Cloudflare's bots and agents directory by filling out an online application ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard.
For an agent to be recognized, it must meet the following requirements:
- The agent must follow the signed agents policy.
- The bot must be using Web Bot Auth.
Once Cloudflare approves a signed agent, it should appear on Cloudflare Radar's bots and agents directory ↗.
Once Cloudflare lists an agent as a signed agent, this entry is cached and may get delisted if no traffic is seen in the Cloudflare network coming from the agent for a defined period of time.
An agent can remain unlisted until Cloudflare sees traffic being sourced from the agent. When the agent is revalidated, it is listed as a signed agent again.
The bot must be verified using Web Bot Auth.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-