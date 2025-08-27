A signed agent is controlled by an end user and a verified signature-agent from their Web Bot Auth implementation.

You can request for your agent to be added to Cloudflare's bots and agents directory by filling out an online application ↗ in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Note A bot cannot be registered as both a verified bot and a signed agent. Review Cloudflare's verified bots to determine how to identify your bot.

Signed agent requirement

For an agent to be recognized, it must meet the following requirements:

The agent must follow the signed agents policy. The bot must be using Web Bot Auth.

Once Cloudflare approves a signed agent, it should appear on Cloudflare Radar's bots and agents directory ↗.

Transient false negatives

Once Cloudflare lists an agent as a signed agent, this entry is cached and may get delisted if no traffic is seen in the Cloudflare network coming from the agent for a defined period of time.

An agent can remain unlisted until Cloudflare sees traffic being sourced from the agent. When the agent is revalidated, it is listed as a signed agent again.

Verification method

The bot must be verified using Web Bot Auth.