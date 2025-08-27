 Skip to content
Signed agents

A signed agent is controlled by an end user and a verified signature-agent from their Web Bot Auth implementation.

You can request for your agent to be added to Cloudflare's bots and agents directory by filling out an online application in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Signed agent requirement

For an agent to be recognized, it must meet the following requirements:

  1. The agent must follow the signed agents policy.
  2. The bot must be using Web Bot Auth.

Once Cloudflare approves a signed agent, it should appear on Cloudflare Radar's bots and agents directory.

Transient false negatives

Once Cloudflare lists an agent as a signed agent, this entry is cached and may get delisted if no traffic is seen in the Cloudflare network coming from the agent for a defined period of time.

An agent can remain unlisted until Cloudflare sees traffic being sourced from the agent. When the agent is revalidated, it is listed as a signed agent again.

Verification method

The bot must be verified using Web Bot Auth.