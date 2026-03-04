Conversion Options

By default, the toMarkdown service extracts text content from your files. To further extend the capabilities of the conversion process, you can pass options to the service to control how specific file types are converted.

Options are organized by file type and are all optional.

Available options

Images

TypeScript { image ?: { descriptionLanguage? : 'en' | 'it' | 'de' | 'es' | 'fr' | 'pt' ; } }

descriptionLanguage : controls the language of the AI-generated image descriptions.

Warning This option works on a best-effort basis: it is not guaranteed that the resulting text will be in the desired language.

HTML

TypeScript { html ?: { hostname? : string ; cssSelector ?: string ; } }

hostname : string to use as a host when resolving relative links inside the HTML.

cssSelector : string containing a CSS selector pattern to pick specific elements from your HTML. Refer to how HTML is processed for more details.

PDF

TypeScript { pdf ?: { metadata? : boolean ; } }

metadata : Previously, all converted PDF files always included metadata information when converted. This option allows you to opt-out of this behavior.

Examples

Binding

To configure custom options, pass a conversionOptions object inside the second argument of the binding call, like this:

TypeScript await env . AI . toMarkdown ( ... , { conversionOptions : { html : { ... }, pdf : { ... }, ... } } )

REST API

Since the REST API uses file uploads, the request's Content-Type will be multipart/form-data . As such, include a new form field with your stringified object as a value: