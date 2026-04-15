/snapshot - Take a webpage snapshot

The /snapshot endpoint captures both the HTML content and a screenshot of the webpage in one request. It returns the HTML as a text string and the screenshot as a Base64-encoded image.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Capture both the rendered HTML and a visual screenshot in a single API call

Archive pages with visual and structural data together

Build monitoring tools that compare visual and DOM differences over time

Basic usage

Capture a snapshot from a URL

curl

TypeScript SDK Go to https://example.com/ . Inject custom JavaScript. Capture the rendered HTML. Take a screenshot. Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "addScriptTag": [ { "content": "document.body.innerHTML = \"Snapshot Page\";" } ] }' { " success " : true , " result " : { " screenshot " : "Base64EncodedScreenshotString" , " content " : "<html>...</html>" } } TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const snapshot = await client . browserRendering . snapshot . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://example.com/" , addScriptTag : [ { content : 'document.body.innerHTML = "Snapshot Page";' } ] , } ) ; console . log ( snapshot . content ) ; Explain Code

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Run API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Create a snapshot from custom HTML

The html property in the JSON payload, it sets the html to <html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html> then does the following steps:

Disable JavaScript. Sets the screenshot to fullPage . Changes the page size (viewport) . Waits up to 30000ms or until the DOMContentLoaded event fires. Returns the rendered HTML content and a base-64 encoded screenshot of the page.

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/snapshot' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "html": "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>", "setJavaScriptEnabled": false, "screenshotOptions": { "fullPage": true }, "viewport": { "width": 1200, "height": 800 }, "gotoOptions": { "waitUntil": "domcontentloaded", "timeout": 30000 } }' Explain Code

{ " success " : true , " result " : { " screenshot " : "AdvancedBase64Screenshot" , " content " : "<html><body>Advanced Snapshot</body></html>" } }

Improve blurry screenshot resolution

If you set a large viewport width and height, your screenshot may appear blurry or pixelated. This can happen if your browser's default deviceScaleFactor (which defaults to 1) is not high enough for the viewport.

To fix this, increase the value of the deviceScaleFactor .

{ " url " : "https://cloudflare.com/" , " viewport " : { " width " : 3600 , " height " : 2400 , " deviceScaleFactor " : 2 } }

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Run will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Run requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Run FAQ and troubleshooting guide.