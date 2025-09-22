Limits and Instance Types
The memory, vCPU, and disk space for Containers are set through predefined instance types. Three instance types are currently available:
|Instance Type
|Memory
|vCPU
|Disk
|dev
|256 MiB
|1/16
|2 GB
|basic
|1 GiB
|1/4
|4 GB
|standard
|4 GiB
|1/2
|4 GB
These are specified using the
instance_type property in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file. Looking for larger instances? Give us feedback here and tell us what size instances you need, and what you want to use them for.
While in open beta, the following limits are currently in effect:
|Feature
|Workers Paid
|GB Memory for all concurrent live Container instances
|40GB 1
|vCPU for all concurrent live Container instances
|20 1
|GB Disk for all concurrent live Container instances
|100GB 1
|Image size
|Same as instance disk space
|Total image storage per account
|50 GB 2
