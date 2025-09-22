Limits and Instance Types

Instance Types

The memory, vCPU, and disk space for Containers are set through predefined instance types. Three instance types are currently available:

Instance Type Memory vCPU Disk dev 256 MiB 1/16 2 GB basic 1 GiB 1/4 4 GB standard 4 GiB 1/2 4 GB

These are specified using the instance_type property in your Worker's Wrangler configuration file. Looking for larger instances? Give us feedback here and tell us what size instances you need, and what you want to use them for.

Limits

While in open beta, the following limits are currently in effect: