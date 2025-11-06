 Skip to content
Event subscriptions

Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available Workers AI events

batch.queued

Triggered when a batch request is queued.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.queued",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

batch.succeeded

Triggered when a batch request has completed.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.succeeded",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

batch.failed

Triggered when a batch request has failed.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.workersAi.model.batch.failed",
  "source": {
    "type": "workersAi.model",
    "modelName": "@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5"
  },
  "payload": {
    "requestId": "req-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "message": "Model execution failed",
    "internalCode": 5001,
    "httpCode": 500
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}