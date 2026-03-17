Log AI Gateway request metadata without storing payloads

AI Gateway now supports the cf-aig-collect-log-payload header, which controls whether request and response bodies are stored in logs. By default, this header is set to true and payloads are stored alongside metadata. Set this header to false to skip payload storage while still logging metadata such as token counts, model, provider, status code, cost, and duration.

This is useful when you need usage metrics but do not want to persist sensitive prompt or response data.

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ $ACCOUNT_ID / $GATEWAY_ID /openai/chat/completions \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'cf-aig-collect-log-payload: false' \ --data '{ "model": "gpt-4o-mini", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is the email address and phone number of user123?" } ] }'

For more information, refer to Logging.