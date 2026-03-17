Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Log AI Gateway request metadata without storing payloads
AI Gateway now supports the
cf-aig-collect-log-payload header, which controls whether request and response bodies are stored in logs. By default, this header is set to
true and payloads are stored alongside metadata. Set this header to
false to skip payload storage while still logging metadata such as token counts, model, provider, status code, cost, and duration.
This is useful when you need usage metrics but do not want to persist sensitive prompt or response data.
For more information, refer to Logging.