Agents SDK v0.7.0: Observability rewrite, keepAlive, and waitForMcpConnections
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ rewrites observability from scratch with
diagnostics_channel, adds
keepAlive() to prevent Durable Object eviction during long-running work, and introduces
waitForMcpConnections so MCP tools are always available when
onChatMessage runs.
The previous observability system used
console.log() with a custom
Observability.emit() interface. v0.7.0 replaces it with structured events published to diagnostics channels — silent by default, zero overhead when nobody is listening.
Every event has a
type,
payload, and
timestamp. Events are routed to seven named channels:
|Channel
|Event types
agents:state
state:update
agents:rpc
rpc,
rpc:error
agents:message
message:request,
message:response,
message:clear,
message:cancel,
message:error,
tool:result,
tool:approval
agents:schedule
schedule:create,
schedule:execute,
schedule:cancel,
schedule:retry,
schedule:error,
queue:retry,
queue:error
agents:lifecycle
connect,
destroy
agents:workflow
workflow:start,
workflow:event,
workflow:approved,
workflow:rejected,
workflow:terminated,
workflow:paused,
workflow:resumed,
workflow:restarted
agents:mcp
mcp:client:preconnect,
mcp:client:connect,
mcp:client:authorize,
mcp:client:discover
Use the typed
subscribe() helper from
agents/observability for type-safe access:
In production, all diagnostics channel messages are automatically forwarded to Tail Workers — no subscription code needed in the agent itself:
The custom
Observability override interface is still supported for users who need to filter or forward events to external services.
For the full event reference, refer to the Observability documentation.
Durable Objects are evicted after a period of inactivity (typically 70-140 seconds with no incoming requests, WebSocket messages, or alarms). During long-running operations — streaming LLM responses, waiting on external APIs, running multi-step computations — the agent can be evicted mid-flight.
keepAlive() prevents this by creating a 30-second heartbeat schedule. The alarm firing resets the inactivity timer. Returns a disposer function that cancels the heartbeat when called.
keepAliveWhile() wraps an async function with automatic cleanup — the heartbeat starts before the function runs and stops when it completes:
Key details:
- Multiple concurrent callers — Each
keepAlive()call returns an independent disposer. Disposing one does not affect others.
- AIChatAgent built-in —
AIChatAgentautomatically calls
keepAlive()during streaming responses. You do not need to add it yourself.
- Uses the scheduling system — The heartbeat does not conflict with your own schedules. It shows up in
getSchedules()if you need to inspect it.
For the full API reference and when-to-use guidance, refer to Schedule tasks — Keeping the agent alive.
AIChatAgent now waits for MCP server connections to settle before calling
onChatMessage. This ensures
this.mcp.getAITools() returns the full set of tools, especially after Durable Object hibernation when connections are being restored in the background.
|Value
|Behavior
{ timeout: 10_000 }
|Wait up to 10 seconds (default)
{ timeout: N }
|Wait up to
N milliseconds
true
|Wait indefinitely until all connections ready
false
|Do not wait (old behavior before 0.2.0)
For lower-level control, call
this.mcp.waitForConnections() directly inside
onChatMessage instead.
- MCP deduplication by name and URL —
addMcpServerwith HTTP transport now deduplicates on both server name and URL. Calling it with the same name but a different URL creates a new connection. URLs are normalized before comparison (trailing slashes, default ports, hostname case).
callbackHostoptional for non-OAuth servers —
addMcpServerno longer requires
callbackHostwhen connecting to MCP servers that do not use OAuth.
- MCP URL security — Server URLs are validated before connection to prevent SSRF. Private IP ranges, loopback addresses, link-local addresses, and cloud metadata endpoints are blocked.
- Custom denial messages —
addToolOutputnow supports
state: "output-error"with
errorTextfor custom denial messages in human-in-the-loop tool approval flows.
requestIdin chat options —
onChatMessageoptions now include a
requestIdfor logging and correlating events.
To update to the latest version: