Manage Cloudflare Tunnels with Wrangler

You can now manage Cloudflare Tunnels directly from Wrangler, the CLI for the Cloudflare Developer Platform. The new wrangler tunnel commands let you create, run, and manage tunnels without leaving your terminal.

Available commands:

wrangler tunnel create — Create a new remotely managed tunnel.

— Create a new remotely managed tunnel. wrangler tunnel list — List all tunnels in your account.

— List all tunnels in your account. wrangler tunnel info — Display details about a specific tunnel.

— Display details about a specific tunnel. wrangler tunnel delete — Delete a tunnel.

— Delete a tunnel. wrangler tunnel run — Run a tunnel using the cloudflared daemon.

— Run a tunnel using the cloudflared daemon. wrangler tunnel quick-start — Start a free, temporary tunnel without an account using Quick Tunnels.

Wrangler handles downloading and managing the cloudflared binary automatically. On first use, you will be prompted to download cloudflared to a local cache directory.

These commands are currently experimental and may change without notice.

To get started, refer to the Wrangler tunnel commands documentation.