Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Agents SDK v0.6.0: RPC transport for MCP, optional OAuth, hardened schema conversion, and @cloudflare/ai-chat fixes
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ lets you define an Agent and an McpAgent in the same Worker and connect them over RPC — no HTTP, no network overhead. It also makes OAuth opt-in for simple MCP connections, hardens the schema converter for production workloads, and ships a batch of
@cloudflare/ai-chat reliability fixes.
You can now connect an Agent to an McpAgent in the same Worker using a Durable Object binding instead of an HTTP URL. The connection stays entirely within the Cloudflare runtime — no network round-trips, no serialization overhead.
Pass the Durable Object namespace directly to
addMcpServer:
The
addMcpServer method now accepts
string | DurableObjectNamespace as the second parameter with full TypeScript overloads, so HTTP and RPC paths are type-safe and cannot be mixed.
Key capabilities:
- Hibernation support — RPC connections survive Durable Object hibernation automatically. The binding name and props are persisted to storage and restored on wake-up, matching the behavior of HTTP MCP connections.
- Deduplication — Calling
addMcpServerwith the same server name returns the existing connection instead of creating duplicates. Connection IDs are stable across hibernation restore.
- Smaller surface area — The RPC transport internals have been rewritten and reduced from 609 lines to 245 lines.
RPCServerTransportnow uses
JSONRPCMessageSchemafrom the MCP SDK for validation instead of hand-written checks.
addMcpServer() no longer eagerly creates an OAuth provider for every connection. For servers that do not require authentication, a simple call is all you need:
If the server responds with a 401, the SDK throws a clear error:
"This MCP server requires OAuth authentication. Provide callbackHost in addMcpServer options to enable the OAuth flow." The restore-from-storage flow also handles missing callback URLs gracefully, skipping auth provider creation for non-OAuth servers.
The schema converter used by
generateTypes() and
getAITools() now handles edge cases that previously caused crashes in production:
- Depth and circular reference guards — Prevents stack overflows on recursive or deeply nested schemas
$refresolution — Supports internal JSON Pointers (
#/definitions/...,
#/$defs/...,
#)
- Tuple support —
prefixItems(JSON Schema 2020-12) and array
items(draft-07)
- OpenAPI 3.0
nullable: true— Supported across all schema branches
- Per-tool error isolation — One malformed schema cannot crash the full pipeline in
generateTypes()or
getAITools()
- Missing
inputSchemafallback —
getAITools()falls back to
{ type: "object" }instead of throwing
- Tool denial flow — Denied tool approvals (
approved: false) now transition to
output-deniedwith a
tool_result, fixing Anthropic provider compatibility. Custom denial messages are supported via
state: "output-error"and
errorText.
- Abort/cancel support — Streaming responses now properly cancel the reader loop when the abort signal fires and send a done signal to the client.
- Duplicate message persistence —
persistMessages()now reconciles assistant messages by content and order, preventing duplicate rows when clients resend full history.
requestIdin
OnChatMessageOptions— Handlers can now send properly-tagged error responses for pre-stream failures.
redacted_thinkingpreservation — The message sanitizer no longer strips Anthropic
redacted_thinkingblocks.
/get-messagesreliability — Endpoint handling moved from a prototype
onRequest()override to a constructor wrapper, so it works even when users override
onRequestwithout calling
super.onRequest().
- Client tool APIs undeprecated —
createToolsFromClientSchemas,
clientTools,
AITool,
extractClientToolSchemas, and the
toolsoption on
useAgentChatare restored for SDK use cases where tools are defined dynamically at runtime.
jsonSchemainitialization — Fixed
jsonSchema not initializederror when calling
getAITools()in
onChatMessage.
To update to the latest version: