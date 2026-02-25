Agents SDK v0.6.0: RPC transport for MCP, optional OAuth, hardened schema conversion, and @cloudflare/ai-chat fixes

The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ lets you define an Agent and an McpAgent in the same Worker and connect them over RPC — no HTTP, no network overhead. It also makes OAuth opt-in for simple MCP connections, hardens the schema converter for production workloads, and ships a batch of @cloudflare/ai-chat reliability fixes.

RPC transport for MCP

You can now connect an Agent to an McpAgent in the same Worker using a Durable Object binding instead of an HTTP URL. The connection stays entirely within the Cloudflare runtime — no network round-trips, no serialization overhead.

Pass the Durable Object namespace directly to addMcpServer :

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Connect via DO binding — no HTTP, no network overhead await this . addMcpServer ( "counter" , env . MY_MCP ) ; // With props for per-user context await this . addMcpServer ( "counter" , env . MY_MCP , { props : { userId : "user-123" , role : "admin" }, } ) ; } } TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class MyAgent extends Agent { async onStart () { // Connect via DO binding — no HTTP, no network overhead await this . addMcpServer ( "counter" , env . MY_MCP ) ; // With props for per-user context await this . addMcpServer ( "counter" , env . MY_MCP , { props : { userId : "user-123" , role : "admin" }, } ) ; } }

The addMcpServer method now accepts string | DurableObjectNamespace as the second parameter with full TypeScript overloads, so HTTP and RPC paths are type-safe and cannot be mixed.

Key capabilities:

Hibernation support — RPC connections survive Durable Object hibernation automatically. The binding name and props are persisted to storage and restored on wake-up, matching the behavior of HTTP MCP connections.

— RPC connections survive Durable Object hibernation automatically. The binding name and props are persisted to storage and restored on wake-up, matching the behavior of HTTP MCP connections. Deduplication — Calling addMcpServer with the same server name returns the existing connection instead of creating duplicates. Connection IDs are stable across hibernation restore.

— Calling with the same server name returns the existing connection instead of creating duplicates. Connection IDs are stable across hibernation restore. Smaller surface area — The RPC transport internals have been rewritten and reduced from 609 lines to 245 lines. RPCServerTransport now uses JSONRPCMessageSchema from the MCP SDK for validation instead of hand-written checks.

Note RPC transport is experimental. The API may change based on feedback. Refer to the tracking issue ↗ for updates.

Optional OAuth for MCP connections

addMcpServer() no longer eagerly creates an OAuth provider for every connection. For servers that do not require authentication, a simple call is all you need:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // No callbackHost, no OAuth config — just works await this . addMcpServer ( "my-server" , "https://mcp.example.com" ) ; TypeScript // No callbackHost, no OAuth config — just works await this . addMcpServer ( "my-server" , "https://mcp.example.com" ) ;

If the server responds with a 401, the SDK throws a clear error: "This MCP server requires OAuth authentication. Provide callbackHost in addMcpServer options to enable the OAuth flow." The restore-from-storage flow also handles missing callback URLs gracefully, skipping auth provider creation for non-OAuth servers.

Hardened JSON Schema to TypeScript converter

The schema converter used by generateTypes() and getAITools() now handles edge cases that previously caused crashes in production:

Depth and circular reference guards — Prevents stack overflows on recursive or deeply nested schemas

— Prevents stack overflows on recursive or deeply nested schemas $ref resolution — Supports internal JSON Pointers ( #/definitions/... , #/$defs/... , # )

— Supports internal JSON Pointers ( , , ) Tuple support — prefixItems (JSON Schema 2020-12) and array items (draft-07)

— (JSON Schema 2020-12) and array (draft-07) OpenAPI 3.0 nullable: true — Supported across all schema branches

— Supported across all schema branches Per-tool error isolation — One malformed schema cannot crash the full pipeline in generateTypes() or getAITools()

— One malformed schema cannot crash the full pipeline in or Missing inputSchema fallback — getAITools() falls back to { type: "object" } instead of throwing

@cloudflare/ai-chat fixes

Tool denial flow — Denied tool approvals ( approved: false ) now transition to output-denied with a tool_result , fixing Anthropic provider compatibility. Custom denial messages are supported via state: "output-error" and errorText .

— Denied tool approvals ( ) now transition to with a , fixing Anthropic provider compatibility. Custom denial messages are supported via and . Abort/cancel support — Streaming responses now properly cancel the reader loop when the abort signal fires and send a done signal to the client.

— Streaming responses now properly cancel the reader loop when the abort signal fires and send a done signal to the client. Duplicate message persistence — persistMessages() now reconciles assistant messages by content and order, preventing duplicate rows when clients resend full history.

— now reconciles assistant messages by content and order, preventing duplicate rows when clients resend full history. requestId in OnChatMessageOptions — Handlers can now send properly-tagged error responses for pre-stream failures.

— Handlers can now send properly-tagged error responses for pre-stream failures. redacted_thinking preservation — The message sanitizer no longer strips Anthropic redacted_thinking blocks.

— The message sanitizer no longer strips Anthropic blocks. /get-messages reliability — Endpoint handling moved from a prototype onRequest() override to a constructor wrapper, so it works even when users override onRequest without calling super.onRequest() .

— Endpoint handling moved from a prototype override to a constructor wrapper, so it works even when users override without calling . Client tool APIs undeprecated — createToolsFromClientSchemas , clientTools , AITool , extractClientToolSchemas , and the tools option on useAgentChat are restored for SDK use cases where tools are defined dynamically at runtime.

— , , , , and the option on are restored for SDK use cases where tools are defined dynamically at runtime. jsonSchema initialization — Fixed jsonSchema not initialized error when calling getAITools() in onChatMessage .

Upgrade

To update to the latest version: