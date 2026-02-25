 Skip to content
Agents SDK v0.6.0: RPC transport for MCP, optional OAuth, hardened schema conversion, and @cloudflare/ai-chat fixes

Agents Workers

The latest release of the Agents SDK lets you define an Agent and an McpAgent in the same Worker and connect them over RPC — no HTTP, no network overhead. It also makes OAuth opt-in for simple MCP connections, hardens the schema converter for production workloads, and ships a batch of @cloudflare/ai-chat reliability fixes.

RPC transport for MCP

You can now connect an Agent to an McpAgent in the same Worker using a Durable Object binding instead of an HTTP URL. The connection stays entirely within the Cloudflare runtime — no network round-trips, no serialization overhead.

Pass the Durable Object namespace directly to addMcpServer:

JavaScript
import { Agent } from "agents";


export class MyAgent extends Agent {
  async onStart() {
    // Connect via DO binding — no HTTP, no network overhead
    await this.addMcpServer("counter", env.MY_MCP);


    // With props for per-user context
    await this.addMcpServer("counter", env.MY_MCP, {
      props: { userId: "user-123", role: "admin" },
    });
  }
}

The addMcpServer method now accepts string | DurableObjectNamespace as the second parameter with full TypeScript overloads, so HTTP and RPC paths are type-safe and cannot be mixed.

Key capabilities:

  • Hibernation support — RPC connections survive Durable Object hibernation automatically. The binding name and props are persisted to storage and restored on wake-up, matching the behavior of HTTP MCP connections.
  • Deduplication — Calling addMcpServer with the same server name returns the existing connection instead of creating duplicates. Connection IDs are stable across hibernation restore.
  • Smaller surface area — The RPC transport internals have been rewritten and reduced from 609 lines to 245 lines. RPCServerTransport now uses JSONRPCMessageSchema from the MCP SDK for validation instead of hand-written checks.

Optional OAuth for MCP connections

addMcpServer() no longer eagerly creates an OAuth provider for every connection. For servers that do not require authentication, a simple call is all you need:

JavaScript
// No callbackHost, no OAuth config — just works
await this.addMcpServer("my-server", "https://mcp.example.com");

If the server responds with a 401, the SDK throws a clear error: "This MCP server requires OAuth authentication. Provide callbackHost in addMcpServer options to enable the OAuth flow." The restore-from-storage flow also handles missing callback URLs gracefully, skipping auth provider creation for non-OAuth servers.

Hardened JSON Schema to TypeScript converter

The schema converter used by generateTypes() and getAITools() now handles edge cases that previously caused crashes in production:

  • Depth and circular reference guards — Prevents stack overflows on recursive or deeply nested schemas
  • $ref resolution — Supports internal JSON Pointers (#/definitions/..., #/$defs/..., #)
  • Tuple supportprefixItems (JSON Schema 2020-12) and array items (draft-07)
  • OpenAPI 3.0 nullable: true — Supported across all schema branches
  • Per-tool error isolation — One malformed schema cannot crash the full pipeline in generateTypes() or getAITools()
  • Missing inputSchema fallbackgetAITools() falls back to { type: "object" } instead of throwing

@cloudflare/ai-chat fixes

  • Tool denial flow — Denied tool approvals (approved: false) now transition to output-denied with a tool_result, fixing Anthropic provider compatibility. Custom denial messages are supported via state: "output-error" and errorText.
  • Abort/cancel support — Streaming responses now properly cancel the reader loop when the abort signal fires and send a done signal to the client.
  • Duplicate message persistencepersistMessages() now reconciles assistant messages by content and order, preventing duplicate rows when clients resend full history.
  • requestId in OnChatMessageOptions — Handlers can now send properly-tagged error responses for pre-stream failures.
  • redacted_thinking preservation — The message sanitizer no longer strips Anthropic redacted_thinking blocks.
  • /get-messages reliability — Endpoint handling moved from a prototype onRequest() override to a constructor wrapper, so it works even when users override onRequest without calling super.onRequest().
  • Client tool APIs undeprecatedcreateToolsFromClientSchemas, clientTools, AITool, extractClientToolSchemas, and the tools option on useAgentChat are restored for SDK use cases where tools are defined dynamically at runtime.
  • jsonSchema initialization — Fixed jsonSchema not initialized error when calling getAITools() in onChatMessage.

Upgrade

To update to the latest version:

Terminal window
npm i agents@latest @cloudflare/ai-chat@latest