 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
Developer platform
hero image

  1. R2 Data Catalog now supports compaction

    R2

    You can now enable automatic compaction for Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog to improve query performance.

    Compaction is the process of taking a group of small files and combining them into fewer larger files. This is an important maintenance operation as it helps ensure that query performance remains consistent by reducing the number of files that needs to be scanned.

    To enable automatic compaction in R2 Data Catalog, find it under R2 Data Catalog in your R2 bucket settings in the dashboard.

    compaction-dash

    Or with Wrangler, run:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable <BUCKET_NAME>  --target-size 128 --token <API_TOKEN>

    To get started with compaction, check out manage catalogs. For best practices and limitations, refer to about compaction.

  1. Improved support for running multiple Workers with `wrangler dev`

    Workers

    You can run multiple Workers in a single dev command by passing multiple config files to wrangler dev:

    Terminal window
    wrangler dev --config ./web/wrangler.jsonc --config ./api/wrangler.jsonc

    Previously, if you ran the command above and then also ran wrangler dev for a different Worker, the Workers running in separate wrangler dev sessions could not communicate with each other. This prevented you from being able to use Service Bindings and Tail Workers in local development, when running separate wrangler dev sessions.

    Now, the following works as expected:

    Terminal window
    # Terminal 1: Run your application that includes both Web and API workers
    wrangler dev --config ./web/wrangler.jsonc --config ./api/wrangler.jsonc
    

    # Terminal 2: Run your auth worker separately
    wrangler dev --config ./auth/wrangler.jsonc

    These Workers can now communicate with each other across separate dev commands, regardless of your development setup.

    ./api/src/index.ts
    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        // This service binding call now works across dev commands
        const authorized = await env.AUTH.isAuthorized(request);
    

        if (!authorized) {
          return new Response('Unauthorized', { status: 401 });
        }
    

        return new Response('Hello from API Worker!', { status: 200 });
      },
    };

    Check out the Developing with multiple Workers guide to learn more about the different approaches and when to use each one.

  1. New Metrics View in AutoRAG

    AI Search

    AutoRAG now includes a Metrics tab that shows how your data is indexed and searched. Get a clear view of the health of your indexing pipeline, compare usage between ai-search and search, and see which files are retrieved most often.

    Metrics

    You can find these metrics within each AutoRAG instance:

    • Indexing: Track how files are ingested and see status changes over time.
    • Search breakdown: Compare usage between ai-search and search endpoints.
    • Top file retrievals: Identify which files are most frequently retrieved in a given period.

    Try it today in AutoRAG.

  1. Rate Limiting in Workers is now GA

    Workers

    Rate Limiting within Cloudflare Workers is now Generally Available (GA).

    The ratelimit binding is now stable and recommended for all production workloads. Existing deployments using the unsafe binding will continue to function to allow for a smooth transition.

    For more details, refer to Workers Rate Limiting documentation.

  1. Panic Recovery for Rust Workers

    Workers

    In workers-rs, Rust panics were previously non-recoverable. A panic would put the Worker into an invalid state, and further function calls could result in memory overflows or exceptions.

    Now, when a panic occurs, in-flight requests will throw 500 errors, but the Worker will automatically and instantly recover for future requests.

    This ensures more reliable deployments. Automatic panic recovery is enabled for all new workers-rs deployments as of version 0.6.5, with no configuration required.

    Fixing Rust Panics with Wasm Bindgen

    Rust Workers are built with Wasm Bindgen, which treats panics as non-recoverable. After a panic, the entire Wasm application is considered to be in an invalid state.

    We now attach a default panic handler in Rust:

    std::panic::set_hook(Box::new(move |panic_info| {
      hook_impl(panic_info);
    }));

    Which is registered by default in the JS initialization:

    JavaScript
    import { setPanicHook } from "./index.js";
    setPanicHook(function (err) {
      console.error("Panic handler!", err);
    });

    When a panic occurs, we reset the Wasm state to revert the Wasm application to how it was when the application started.

    Resetting VM State in Wasm Bindgen

    We worked upstream on the Wasm Bindgen project to implement a new --experimental-reset-state-function compilation option which outputs a new __wbg_reset_state function.

    This function clears all internal state related to the Wasm VM, and updates all function bindings in place to reference the new WebAssembly instance.

    One other necessary change here was associating Wasm-created JS objects with an instance identity. If a JS object created by an earlier instance is then passed into a new instance later on, a new "stale object" error is specially thrown when using this feature.

    Layered Solution

    Building on this new Wasm Bindgen feature, layered with our new default panic handler, we also added a proxy wrapper to ensure all top-level exported class instantiations (such as for Rust Durable Objects) are tracked and fully reinitialized when resetting the Wasm instance. This was necessary because the workerd runtime will instantiate exported classes, which would then be associated with the Wasm instance.

    This approach now provides full panic recovery for Rust Workers on subsequent requests.

    Of course, we never want panics, but when they do happen they are isolated and can be investigated further from the error logs - avoiding broader service disruption.

    WebAssembly Exception Handling

    In the future, full support for recoverable panics could be implemented without needing reinitialization at all, utilizing the WebAssembly Exception Handling proposal, part of the newly announced WebAssembly 3.0 specification. This would allow unwinding panics as normal JS errors, and concurrent requests would no longer fail.

    We're making significant improvements to the reliability of Rust Workers. Join us in #rust-on-workers on the Cloudflare Developers Discord to stay updated.

  1. Increased vCPU for Workers Builds on paid plans

    Workers

    We recently increased the available disk space from 8 GB to 20 GB for all plans. Building on that improvement, we’re now doubling the CPU power available for paid plans — from 2 vCPU to 4 vCPU.

    These changes continue our focus on making Workers Builds faster and more reliable.

    MetricFree PlanPaid Plans
    CPU2 vCPU4 vCPU

    Performance Improvements

    • Fast build times: Even single-threaded workloads benefit from having more vCPUs
    • 2x faster multi-threaded builds: Tools like esbuild and webpack can now utilize additional cores, delivering near-linear performance scaling

    All other build limits — including memory, build minutes, and timeout remain unchanged.

  1. Preview URLs now default to opt-in

    Workers

    To prevent the accidental exposure of applications, we've updated how Worker preview URLs (<PREVIEW>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev) are handled. We made this change to ensure preview URLs are only active when intentionally configured, improving the default security posture of your Workers.

    One-Time Update for Workers with workers.dev Disabled

    We performed a one-time update to disable preview URLs for existing Workers where the workers.dev subdomain was also disabled.

    Because preview URLs were historically enabled by default, users who had intentionally disabled their workers.dev route may not have realized their Worker was still accessible at a separate preview URL. This update was performed to ensure that using a preview URL is always an intentional, opt-in choice.

    If your Worker was affected, its preview URL (<PREVIEW>-<WORKER_NAME>.<SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev) will now direct to an informational page explaining this change.

    How to Re-enable Your Preview URL

    If your preview URL was disabled, you can re-enable it via the Cloudflare dashboard by navigating to your Worker's Settings page and toggling on the Preview URL.

    Alternatively, you can use Wrangler by adding the preview_urls = true setting to your Wrangler file and redeploying the Worker.

    {
      "preview_urls": true
    }

    Note: You can set preview_urls = true with any Wrangler version that supports the preview URL flag (v3.91.0+). However, we recommend updating to v4.34.0 or newer, as this version defaults preview_urls to false, ensuring preview URLs are always enabled by explicit choice.

  1. Remote bindings GA - Connect to remote resources (D1, KV, R2, etc.) during local development

    Workers

    Three months ago we announced the public beta of remote bindings for local development. Now, we're excited to say that it's available for everyone in Wrangler, Vite, and Vitest without using an experimental flag!

    With remote bindings, you can now connect to deployed resources like R2 buckets and D1 databases while running Worker code on your local machine. This means you can test your local code changes against real data and services, without the overhead of deploying for each iteration.

    Example configuration

    To enable remote bindings, add "remote" : true to each binding that you want to rely on a remote resource running on Cloudflare:

    {
      "name": "my-worker",
      // Set this to today's date
      "compatibility_date": "2026-02-25",
    

      "r2_buckets": [
        {
          "bucket_name": "screenshots-bucket",
          "binding": "screenshots_bucket",
          "remote": true,
        },
      ],
    }

    When remote bindings are configured, your Worker still executes locally, but all binding calls are proxied to the deployed resource that runs on Cloudflare's network.

    You can try out remote bindings for local development today with:

  1. D1 automatically retries read-only queries

    D1 Workers

    D1 now detects read-only queries and automatically attempts up to two retries to execute those queries in the event of failures with retryable errors. You can access the number of execution attempts in the returned response metadata property total_attempts.

    At the moment, only read-only queries are retried, that is, queries containing only the following SQLite keywords: SELECT, EXPLAIN, WITH. Queries containing any SQLite keyword that leads to database writes are not retried.

    The retry success ratio among read-only retryable errors varies from 5% all the way up to 95%, depending on the underlying error and its duration (like network errors or other internal errors).

    The retry success ratio among all retryable errors is lower, indicating that there are write-queries that could be retried. Therefore, we recommend D1 users to continue applying retries in their own code for queries that are not read-only but are idempotent according to the business logic of the application.

    D1 automatically query retries success ratio

    D1 ensures that any retry attempt does not cause database writes, making the automatic retries safe from side-effects, even if a query causing changes slips through the read-only detection. D1 achieves this by checking for modifications after every query execution, and if any write occurred due to a retry attempt, the query is rolled back.

    The read-only query detection heuristics are simple for now, and there is room for improvement to capture more cases of queries that can be retried, so this is just the beginning.

  1. Worker version rollback limit increased from 10 to 100

    Workers

    The number of recent versions available for a Worker rollback has been increased from 10 to 100.

    This allows you to:

    • Promote any of the 100 most recent versions to be the active deployment.

    • Split traffic using gradual deployments between your latest code and any of the 100 most recent versions.

    You can do this through the Cloudflare dashboard or with Wrangler's rollback command

    Learn more about versioned deployments and rollbacks.

  1. Agents SDK v0.1.0 and workers-ai-provider v2.0.0 with AI SDK v5 support

    Agents Workers

    We've shipped a new release for the Agents SDK bringing full compatibility with AI SDK v5 and introducing automatic message migration that handles all legacy formats transparently.

    This release includes improved streaming and tool support, tool confirmation detection (for "human in the loop" systems), enhanced React hooks with automatic tool resolution, improved error handling for streaming responses, and seamless migration utilities that work behind the scenes.

    This makes it ideal for building production AI chat interfaces with Cloudflare Workers AI models, agent workflows, human-in-the-loop systems, or any application requiring reliable message handling across SDK versions — all while maintaining backward compatibility.

    Additionally, we've updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0, the official provider for Cloudflare Workers AI models, to be compatible with AI SDK v5.

    useAgentChat(options)

    Creates a new chat interface with enhanced v5 capabilities.

    TypeScript
    // Basic chat setup
    const { messages, sendMessage, addToolResult } = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      experimental_automaticToolResolution: true,
      tools,
    });
    

    // With custom tool confirmation
    const chat = useAgentChat({
      agent,
      experimental_automaticToolResolution: true,
      toolsRequiringConfirmation: ["dangerousOperation"],
    });

    Automatic Tool Resolution

    Tools are automatically categorized based on their configuration:

    TypeScript
    const tools = {
      // Auto-executes (has execute function)
      getLocalTime: {
        description: "Get current local time",
        inputSchema: z.object({}),
        execute: async () => new Date().toLocaleString(),
      },
    

      // Requires confirmation (no execute function)
      deleteFile: {
        description: "Delete a file from the system",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          filename: z.string(),
        }),
      },
    

      // Server-executed (no client confirmation)
      analyzeData: {
        description: "Analyze dataset on server",
        inputSchema: z.object({ data: z.array(z.number()) }),
        serverExecuted: true,
      },
    } satisfies Record<string, AITool>;

    Message Handling

    Send messages using the new v5 format with parts array:

    TypeScript
    // Text message
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [{ type: "text", text: "Hello, assistant!" }],
    });
    

    // Multi-part message with file
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [
        { type: "text", text: "Analyze this image:" },
        { type: "image", image: imageData },
      ],
    });

    Tool Confirmation Detection

    Simplified logic for detecting pending tool confirmations:

    TypeScript
    const pendingToolCallConfirmation = messages.some((m) =>
      m.parts?.some(
        (part) => isToolUIPart(part) && part.state === "input-available",
      ),
    );
    

    // Handle tool confirmation
    if (pendingToolCallConfirmation) {
      await addToolResult({
        toolCallId: part.toolCallId,
        tool: getToolName(part),
        output: "User approved the action",
      });
    }

    Automatic Message Migration

    Seamlessly handle legacy message formats without code changes.

    TypeScript
    // All these formats are automatically converted:
    

    // Legacy v4 string content
    const legacyMessage = {
      role: "user",
      content: "Hello world",
    };
    

    // Legacy v4 with tool calls
    const legacyWithTools = {
      role: "assistant",
      content: "",
      toolInvocations: [
        {
          toolCallId: "123",
          toolName: "weather",
          args: { city: "SF" },
          state: "result",
          result: "Sunny, 72°F",
        },
      ],
    };
    

    // Automatically becomes v5 format:
    // {
    //   role: "assistant",
    //   parts: [{
    //     type: "tool-call",
    //     toolCallId: "123",
    //     toolName: "weather",
    //     args: { city: "SF" },
    //     state: "result",
    //     result: "Sunny, 72°F"
    //   }]
    // }

    Tool Definition Updates

    Migrate tool definitions to use the new inputSchema property.

    TypeScript
    // Before (AI SDK v4)
    const tools = {
      weather: {
        description: "Get weather information",
        parameters: z.object({
          city: z.string(),
        }),
        execute: async (args) => {
          return await getWeather(args.city);
        },
      },
    };
    

    // After (AI SDK v5)
    const tools = {
      weather: {
        description: "Get weather information",
        inputSchema: z.object({
          city: z.string(),
        }),
        execute: async (args) => {
          return await getWeather(args.city);
        },
      },
    };

    Cloudflare Workers AI Integration

    Seamless integration with Cloudflare Workers AI models through the updated workers-ai-provider v2.0.0.

    Model Setup with Workers AI

    Use Cloudflare Workers AI models directly in your agent workflows:

    TypeScript
    import { createWorkersAI } from "workers-ai-provider";
    import { useAgentChat } from "agents/ai-react";
    

    // Create Workers AI model (v2.0.0 - same API, enhanced v5 internals)
    const model = createWorkersAI({
      binding: env.AI,
    })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct");

    Enhanced File and Image Support

    Workers AI models now support v5 file handling with automatic conversion:

    TypeScript
    // Send images and files to Workers AI models
    sendMessage({
      role: "user",
      parts: [
        { type: "text", text: "Analyze this image:" },
        {
          type: "file",
          data: imageBuffer,
          mediaType: "image/jpeg",
        },
      ],
    });
    

    // Workers AI provider automatically converts to proper format

    Streaming with Workers AI

    Enhanced streaming support with automatic warning detection:

    TypeScript
    // Streaming with Workers AI models
    const result = await streamText({
      model: createWorkersAI({ binding: env.AI })("@cf/meta/llama-3.2-3b-instruct"),
      messages,
      onChunk: (chunk) => {
        // Enhanced streaming with warning handling
        console.log(chunk);
      },
    });

    Import Updates

    Update your imports to use the new v5 types:

    TypeScript
    // Before (AI SDK v4)
    import type { Message } from "ai";
    import { useChat } from "ai/react";
    

    // After (AI SDK v5)
    import type { UIMessage } from "ai";
    // or alias for compatibility
    import type { UIMessage as Message } from "ai";
    import { useChat } from "@ai-sdk/react";

    Resources

    Feedback Welcome

    We'd love your feedback! We're particularly interested in feedback on:

    • Migration experience - How smooth was the upgrade process?
    • Tool confirmation workflow - Does the new automatic detection work as expected?
    • Message format handling - Any edge cases with legacy message conversion?

  1. Built with Cloudflare button

    Workers

    We've updated our "Built with Cloudflare" button to make it easier to share that you're building on Cloudflare with the world. Embed it in your project's README, blog post, or wherever you want to let people know.

    Built with Cloudflare

    Check out the documentation for usage information.

  1. Deploy static sites to Workers without a configuration file

    Workers

    Deploying static site to Workers is now easier. When you run wrangler deploy [directory] or wrangler deploy --assets [directory] without an existing configuration file, Wrangler CLI now guides you through the deployment process with interactive prompts.

    Before and after

    Before: Required remembering multiple flags and parameters

    Terminal window
    wrangler deploy --assets ./dist --compatibility-date 2025-09-09 --name my-project

    After: Simple directory deployment with guided setup

    Terminal window
    wrangler deploy dist
    # Interactive prompts handle the rest as shown in the example flow below

    What's new

    Interactive prompts for missing configuration:

    • Wrangler detects when you're trying to deploy a directory of static assets
    • Prompts you to confirm the deployment type
    • Asks for a project name (with smart defaults)
    • Automatically sets the compatibility date to today

    Automatic configuration generation:

    • Creates a wrangler.jsonc file with your deployment settings
    • Stores your choices for future deployments
    • Eliminates the need to remember complex command-line flags

    Example workflow

    Terminal window
    # Deploy your built static site
    wrangler deploy dist
    

    # Wrangler will prompt:
     It looks like you are trying to deploy a directory of static assets only. Is this correct?  yes
     What do you want to name your project?  my-astro-site
    

    # Automatically generates a wrangler.jsonc file and adds it to your project:
    {
      "name": "my-astro-site",
      "compatibility_date": "2025-09-09",
      "assets": {
        "directory": "dist"
      }
    }
    

    # Next time you run wrangler deploy, this will use the configuration in your newly generated wrangler.jsonc file
    wrangler deploy

    Requirements

    • You must use Wrangler version 4.24.4 or later in order to use this feature

  1. Introducing EmbeddingGemma from Google on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    We're excited to be a launch partner alongside Google to bring their newest embedding model, EmbeddingGemma, to Workers AI that delivers best-in-class performance for its size, enabling RAG and semantic search use cases.

    @cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m is a 300M parameter embedding model from Google, built from Gemma 3 and the same research used to create Gemini models. This multilingual model supports 100+ languages, making it ideal for RAG systems, semantic search, content classification, and clustering tasks.

    Using EmbeddingGemma in AI Search: Now you can leverage EmbeddingGemma directly through AI Search for your RAG pipelines. EmbeddingGemma's multilingual capabilities make it perfect for global applications that need to understand and retrieve content across different languages with exceptional accuracy.

    To use EmbeddingGemma for your AI Search projects:

    1. Go to Create in the AI Search dashboard
    2. Follow the setup flow for your new RAG instance
    3. In the Generate Index step, open up More embedding models and select @cf/google/embeddinggemma-300m as your embedding model
    4. Complete the setup to create an AI Search

    Try it out and let us know what you think!

  1. Increased static asset limits for Workers

    Workers Workers for Platforms

    You can now upload up to 100,000 static assets per Worker version

    • Paid and Workers for Platforms users can now upload up to 100,000 static assets per Worker version, a 5x increase from the previous limit of 20,000.
    • Customers on the free plan still have the same limit as before — 20,000 static assets per version of your Worker
    • The individual file size limit of 25 MiB remains unchanged for all customers.

    This increase allows you to build larger applications with more static assets without hitting limits.

    Wrangler

    To take advantage of the increased limits, you must use Wrangler version 4.34.0 or higher. Earlier versions of Wrangler will continue to enforce the previous 20,000 file limit.

    Learn more

    For more information about Workers static assets, see the Static Assets documentation and Platform Limits.

  1. A new, simpler REST API for Cloudflare Workers (Beta)

    Workers

    You can now manage Workers, Versions, and Deployments as separate resources with a new, resource-oriented API (Beta).

    This new API is supported in the Cloudflare Terraform provider and the Cloudflare Typescript SDK, allowing platform teams to manage a Worker's infrastructure in Terraform, while development teams handle code deployments from a separate repository or workflow. We also designed this API with AI agents in mind, as a clear, predictable structure is essential for them to reliably build, test, and deploy applications.

    Try it out

    Before: Eight+ endpoints with mixed responsibilities

    Before

    The existing API was originally designed for simple, one-shot script uploads:

    Terminal window
    curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/workers/scripts/$SCRIPT_NAME" \
        -H "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL" \
        -H "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY" \
        -H "Content-Type: multipart/form-data" \
        -F 'metadata={
          "main_module": "worker.js",
          "compatibility_date": "$today$"
        }' \
        -F "worker.js=@worker.js;type=application/javascript+module"

    This API worked for creating a basic Worker, uploading all of its code, and deploying it immediately — but came with challenges:

    • A Worker couldn't exist without code: To create a Worker, you had to upload its code in the same API request. This meant platform teams couldn't provision Workers with the proper settings, and then hand them off to development teams to deploy the actual code.

    • Several endpoints implicitly created deployments: Simple updates like adding a secret or changing a script's content would implicitly create a new version and immediately deploy it.

    • Updating a setting was confusing: Configuration was scattered across eight endpoints with overlapping responsibilities. This ambiguity made it difficult for human developers (and even more so for AI agents) to reliably update a Worker via API.

    • Scripts used names as primary identifiers: This meant simple renames could turn into a risky migration, requiring you to create a brand new Worker and update every reference. If you were using Terraform, this could inadvertently destroy your Worker altogether.

    After: Three resources with clear boundaries

    After

    All endpoints now use simple JSON payloads, with script content embedded as base64-encoded strings -- a more consistent and reliable approach than the previous multipart/form-data format.

    • Worker: The parent resource representing your application. It has a stable UUID and holds persistent settings like name, tags, and logpush. You can now create a Worker to establish its identity and settings before any code is uploaded.

    • Version: An immutable snapshot of your code and its specific configuration, like bindings and compatibility_date. Creating a new version is a safe action that doesn't affect live traffic.

    • Deployment: An explicit action that directs traffic to a specific version.

    Why this matters

    You can now create Workers before uploading code

    Workers are now standalone resources that can be created and configured without any code. Platform teams can provision Workers with the right settings, then hand them off to development teams for implementation.

    Example: Typescript SDK

    TypeScript
    // Step 1: Platform team creates the Worker resource (no code needed)
    const worker = await client.workers.beta.workers.create({
      name: "payment-service",
      account_id: "...",
      observability: {
        enabled: true,
      },
    });
    

    // Step 2: Development team adds code and creates a version later
    const version = await client.workers.beta.workers.versions.create(worker.id, {
      account_id: "...",
      main_module: "worker.js",
      compatibility_date: "$today",
      bindings: [ /*...*/ ],
      modules: [
        {
          name: "worker.js",
          content_type: "application/javascript+module",
          content_base64: Buffer.from(scriptContent).toString("base64"),
        },
      ],
    });
    

    // Step 3: Deploy explicitly when ready
    const deployment = await client.workers.scripts.deployments.create(worker.name, {
      account_id: "...",
      strategy: "percentage",
      versions: [
        {
          percentage: 100,
          version_id: version.id,
        },
      ],
    });

    Example: Terraform

    If you use Terraform, you can now declare the Worker in your Terraform configuration and manage configuration outside of Terraform in your Worker's wrangler.jsonc file and deploy code changes using Wrangler.

    resource "cloudflare_worker" "my_worker" {
      account_id = "..."
      name = "my-important-service"
    }
    # Manage Versions and Deployments here or outside of Terraform
    # resource "cloudflare_worker_version" "my_worker_version" {}
    # resource "cloudflare_workers_deployment" "my_worker_deployment" {}

    Deployments are always explicit, never implicit

    Creating a version and deploying it are now always explicit, separate actions - never implicit side effects. To update version-specific settings (like bindings), you create a new version with those changes. The existing deployed version remains unchanged until you explicitly deploy the new one.

    Terminal window
    # Step 1: Create a new version with updated settings (doesn't affect live traffic)
    POST /workers/workers/{id}/versions
    {
      "compatibility_date": "$today",
      "bindings": [
        {
          "name": "MY_NEW_ENV_VAR",
          "text": "new_value",
          "type": "plain_text"
        }
      ],
      "modules": [...]
    }
    

    # Step 2: Explicitly deploy when ready (now affects live traffic)
    POST /workers/scripts/{script_name}/deployments
    {
      "strategy": "percentage",
      "versions": [
        {
          "percentage": 100,
          "version_id": "new_version_id"
        }
      ]
    }

    Settings are clearly organized by scope

    Configuration is now logically divided: Worker settings (like name and tags) persist across all versions, while Version settings (like bindings and compatibility_date) are specific to each code snapshot.

    Terminal window
    # Worker settings (the parent resource)
    PUT /workers/workers/{id}
    {
      "name": "payment-service",
      "tags": ["production"],
      "logpush": true,
    }
    Terminal window
    # Version settings (the "code")
    POST /workers/workers/{id}/versions
    {
      "compatibility_date": "$today",
      "bindings": [...],
      "modules": [...]
    }

    /workers API endpoints now support UUIDs (in addition to names)

    The /workers/workers/ path now supports addressing a Worker by both its immutable UUID and its mutable name.

    Terminal window
    # Both work for the same Worker
    GET /workers/workers/29494978e03748669e8effb243cf2515  # UUID (stable for automation)
    GET /workers/workers/payment-service                  # Name (convenient for humans)

    This dual approach means:

    • Developers can use readable names for debugging.
    • Automation can rely on stable UUIDs to prevent errors when Workers are renamed.
    • Terraform can rename Workers without destroying and recreating them.

    Learn more

    Technical notes

    • The pre-existing Workers REST API remains fully supported. Once the new API exits beta, we'll provide a migration timeline with ample notice and comprehensive migration guides.
    • Existing Terraform resources and SDK methods will continue to be fully supported through the current major version.
    • While the Deployments API currently remains on the /scripts/ endpoint, we plan to introduce a new Deployments endpoint under /workers/ to match the new API structure.

  1. Terraform v5.9 now available

    Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

    Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2 week cadence to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.9 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach - we will be focusing on specific resources for every release, stabilizing the release, and closing all associated bugs with that resource before moving onto resolving migration issues.

    Thank you for continuing to raise issues. We triage them weekly and they help make our products stronger.

    This release includes a new resource, cloudflare_snippet, which replaces cloudflare_snippets. cloudflare_snippet is now considered deprecated but can still be used. Please utilize cloudflare_snippet as soon as possible.

    Changes

    • Resources stabilized:
      • cloudflare_zone_setting
      • cloudflare_worker_script
      • cloudflare_worker_route
      • tiered_cache
    • NEW resource cloudflare_snippet which should be used in place of cloudflare_snippets. cloudflare_snippets is now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform.
    • DNS Record Improvements: Enhanced handling of DNS record drift detection
    • Load Balancer Fixes: Resolved created_on field inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling
    • Bot Management: Enhanced auto-update model state consistency and fight mode configurations
    • Other bug fixes

    For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog in GitHub.

    Issues Closed

    If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues and open a new issue if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.

    Upgrading

    We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized.

    If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository.

    For more info

  1. Deepgram and Leonardo partner models now available on Workers AI

    Workers AI

    New state-of-the-art models have landed on Workers AI! This time, we're introducing new partner models trained by our friends at Deepgram and Leonardo, hosted on Workers AI infrastructure.

    As well, we're introuding a new turn detection model that enables you to detect when someone is done speaking — useful for building voice agents!

    Read the blog for more details and check out some of the new models on our platform:

    You can filter out new partner models with the Partner capability on our Models page.

    As well, we're introducing WebSocket support for some of our audio models, which you can filter though the Realtime capability on our Models page. WebSockets allows you to create a bi-directional connection to our inference server with low latency — perfect for those that are building voice agents.

    An example python snippet on how to use WebSockets with our new Aura model:

    import json
    import os
    import asyncio
    import websockets
    

    uri = f"wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/run/@cf/deepgram/aura-1"
    

    input = [
        "Line one, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model.",
        "Line two, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model.",
        "Line three, out of three lines that will be provided to the aura model. This is a last line.",
    ]
    

    

    async def text_to_speech():
        async with websockets.connect(uri, additional_headers={"Authorization": os.getenv("CF_TOKEN")}) as websocket:
            print("connection established")
            for line in input:
                print(f"sending `{line}`")
                await websocket.send(json.dumps({"type": "Speak", "text": line}))
    

                print("line was sent, flushing")
                await websocket.send(json.dumps({"type": "Flush"}))
                print("flushed, recving")
                resp = await websocket.recv()
                print(f"response received {resp}")
    

    

    if __name__ == "__main__":
        asyncio.run(text_to_speech())

  1. List all vectors in a Vectorize index with the new list-vectors operation

    Vectorize

    You can now list all vector identifiers in a Vectorize index using the new list-vectors operation. This enables bulk operations, auditing, and data migration workflows through paginated requests that maintain snapshot consistency.

    The operation is available via Wrangler CLI and REST API. Refer to the list-vectors best practices guide for detailed usage guidance.

  1. Manage and deploy your AI provider keys through Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) with AI Gateway, now powered by Cloudflare Secrets Store

    Secrets Store AI Gateway SSL/TLS

    Cloudflare Secrets Store is now integrated with AI Gateway, allowing you to store, manage, and deploy your AI provider keys in a secure and seamless configuration through Bring Your Own Key. Instead of passing your AI provider keys directly in every request header, you can centrally manage each key with Secrets Store and deploy in your gateway configuration using only a reference, rather than passing the value in plain text.

    You can now create a secret directly from your AI Gateway in the dashboard by navigating into your gateway -> Provider Keys -> Add.

    Import repo or choose template

    You can also create your secret with the newly available ai_gateway scope via wrangler, the Secrets Store dashboard, or the API.

    Then, pass the key in the request header using its Secrets Store reference:

    curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<ACCOUNT_ID>/my-gateway/anthropic/v1/messages \
     --header 'cf-aig-authorization: ANTHROPIC_KEY_1 \
     --header 'anthropic-version: 2023-06-01' \
     --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
     --data  '{"model": "claude-3-opus-20240229", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}]}'

    Or, using Javascript:

    import Anthropic from '@anthropic-ai/sdk';
    

    

    const anthropic = new Anthropic({
     apiKey: "ANTHROPIC_KEY_1",
     baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<ACCOUNT_ID>/my-gateway/anthropic",
    });
    

    

    const message = await anthropic.messages.create({
     model: 'claude-3-opus-20240229',
     messages: [{role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?"}],
     max_tokens: 1024
    });

    For more information, check out the blog!

  1. Content type returned in Workers Assets for Javascript files is now `text/javascript`

    Workers

    JavaScript asset responses have been updated to use the text/javascript Content-Type header instead of application/javascript. While both MIME types are widely supported by browsers, the HTML Living Standard explicitly recommends text/javascript as the preferred type going forward.

    This change improves:

    • Standards alignment: Ensures consistency with the HTML spec and modern web platform guidance.
    • Interoperability: Some developer tools, validators, and proxies expect text/javascript and may warn or behave inconsistently with application/javascript.
    • Future-proofing: By following the spec-preferred MIME type, we reduce the risk of deprecation warnings or unexpected behavior in evolving browser environments.
    • Consistency: Most frameworks, CDNs, and hosting providers now default to text/javascript, so this change matches common ecosystem practice.

    Because all major browsers accept both MIME types, this update is backwards compatible and should not cause breakage.

    Users will see this change on the next deployment of their assets.

  1. Workers KV completes hybrid storage provider rollout for improved performance, fault-tolerance

    KV

    Workers KV has completed rolling out performance improvements across all KV namespaces, providing a significant latency reduction on read operations for all KV users. This is due to architectural changes to KV's underlying storage infrastructure, which introduces a new metadata later and substantially improves redundancy.

    Workers KV latency improvements showing P95 and P99 performance gains in Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East regions as measured within KV's internal storage gateway worker.

    Performance improvements

    The new hybrid architecture delivers substantial latency reductions throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa regions. Over the past 2 weeks, we have observed the following:

    • p95 latency: Reduced from ~150ms to ~50ms (67% decrease)
    • p99 latency: Reduced from ~350ms to ~250ms (29% decrease)

  1. Build durable multi-step applications in Python with Workflows (now in beta)

    Workflows Workers

    You can now build Workflows using Python. With Python Workflows, you get automatic retries, state persistence, and the ability to run multi-step operations that can span minutes, hours, or weeks using Python’s familiar syntax and the Python Workers runtime.

    Python Workflows use the same step-based execution model as JavaScript Workflows, but with Python syntax and access to Python’s ecosystem. Python Workflows also enable DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) workflows, where you can define complex dependencies between steps using the depends parameter.

    Here’s a simple example:

    Python
    from workers import Response, WorkflowEntrypoint
    

    class PythonWorkflowStarter(WorkflowEntrypoint):
        async def run(self, event, step):
            @step.do("my first step")
            async def my_first_step():
                # do some work
                return "Hello Python!"
    

            await my_first_step()
    

            await step.sleep("my-sleep-step", "10 seconds")
    

            @step.do("my second step")
            async def my_second_step():
                # do some more work
                return "Hello again!"
    

            await my_second_step()
    

    class Default(WorkerEntrypoint):
        async def fetch(self, request):
            await self.env.MY_WORKFLOW.create()
            return Response("Hello Workflow creation!")

    Python Workflows support the same core capabilities as JavaScript Workflows, including sleep scheduling, event-driven workflows, and built-in error handling with configurable retry policies.

    To learn more and get started, refer to Python Workflows documentation.

  1. New getByName() API to access Durable Objects

    Durable Objects Workers

    You can now create a client (a Durable Object stub) to a Durable Object with the new getByName method, removing the need to convert Durable Object names to IDs and then create a stub.

    JavaScript
    // Before: (1) translate name to ID then (2) get a client
    const objectId = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.idFromName("foo"); // or .newUniqueId()
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.get(objectId);
    

    // Now: retrieve client to Durable Object directly via its name
    const stub = env.MY_DURABLE_OBJECT.getByName("foo");
    

    // Use client to send request to the remote Durable Object
    const rpcResponse = await stub.sayHello();

    Each Durable Object has a globally-unique name, which allows you to send requests to a specific object from anywhere in the world. Thus, a Durable Object can be used to coordinate between multiple clients who need to work together. You can have billions of Durable Objects, providing isolation between application tenants.

    To learn more, visit the Durable Objects API Documentation or the getting started guide.

  1. Subscribe to events from Cloudflare services with Queues

    Queues

    You can now subscribe to events from other Cloudflare services (for example, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers) and consume those events via Queues, allowing you to build custom workflows, integrations, and logic in response to account activity.

    Event subscriptions architecture

    Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or pull via HTTP from anywhere.

    To create a subscription, use the dashboard or Wrangler:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler queues subscription create my-queue --source r2 --events bucket.created

    An event is a structured record of something happening in your Cloudflare account – like a Workers AI batch request being queued, a Worker build completing, or an R2 bucket being created. Events follow a consistent structure:

    Example R2 bucket created event
    {
      "type": "cf.r2.bucket.created",
      "source": {
        "type": "r2"
      },
      "payload": {
        "name": "my-bucket",
        "location": "WNAM"
      },
      "metadata": {
        "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
        "eventTimestamp": "2025-07-28T10:30:00Z"
      }
    }

    Current event sources include R2, Workers KV, Workers AI, Workers Builds, Vectorize, Super Slurper, and Workflows. More sources and events are on the way.

    For more information on event subscriptions, available events, and how to get started, refer to our documentation.

Search all changelog entries