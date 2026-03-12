Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
List Container instances with `wrangler containers instances`
A new
wrangler containers instances command lists all instances for a given Container application. This mirrors the instances view in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The command displays each instance's ID, name, state, location, version, and creation time:
Use the
--json flag for machine-readable output, which is also the default format in non-interactive environments such as CI pipelines.
For the full list of options, refer to the
containers instances command reference.