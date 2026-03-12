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List Container instances with `wrangler containers instances`

Containers

A new wrangler containers instances command lists all instances for a given Container application. This mirrors the instances view in the Cloudflare dashboard.

The command displays each instance's ID, name, state, location, version, and creation time:

Terminal window
wrangler containers instances <APPLICATION_ID>

Use the --json flag for machine-readable output, which is also the default format in non-interactive environments such as CI pipelines.

For the full list of options, refer to the containers instances command reference.