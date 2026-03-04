Workers Binding

Cloudflare’s serverless platform allows you to run code at the edge to build full-stack applications with Workers. A binding enables your Worker or Pages Function to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

To use our Markdown Conversion service directly from your Workers, create an AI binding either in the Cloudflare dashboard (refer to AI bindings for instructions), or you can update your Wrangler file. Add the following to your Wrangler file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" } } [ ai ] binding = "AI" # i.e. available in your Worker on env.AI

Examples

Converting files

In this example, we fetch a PDF document and an image from R2 and feed them both to env.AI.toMarkdown . The result is a list of converted documents. Workers AI models are used automatically to detect and summarize the image.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Env } from "./env" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/somatosensory.pdf const pdf = await env . R2 . get ( "somatosensory.pdf" ) ; // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/cat.jpeg const cat = await env . R2 . get ( "cat.jpeg" ) ; return Response . json ( await env . AI . toMarkdown ([ { name : "somatosensory.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ await pdf . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "application/pdf" , } ) , }, { name : "cat.jpeg" , blob : new Blob ([ await cat . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "image/jpeg" , } ) , }, ]) , ) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Env } from "./env" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/somatosensory.pdf const pdf = await env . R2 . get ( "somatosensory.pdf" ) ; // https://pub-979cb28270cc461d94bc8a169d8f389d.r2.dev/cat.jpeg const cat = await env . R2 . get ( "cat.jpeg" ) ; return Response . json ( await env . AI . toMarkdown ([ { name : "somatosensory.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ await pdf . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "application/pdf" , } ) , }, { name : "cat.jpeg" , blob : new Blob ([ await cat . arrayBuffer ()] , { type : "image/jpeg" , } ) , }, ]) , ) ; }, };

Getting supported file formats

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { Env } from "./env" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return Response . json ( await env . AI . toMarkdown () . supported ()) ; }, }; TypeScript import { Env } from "./env" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { return Response . json ( await env . AI . toMarkdown () . supported ()) ; }, };

Methods

async env.AI.toMarkdown()

Takes a document or list of documents in different formats and converts them to Markdown.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "document.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ documentBuffer ]) , } ) ; TypeScript const result = await env . AI . toMarkdown ( { name : "document.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ documentBuffer ]) , } ) ;

Parameter

files : MarkdownDocument | MarkdownDocument[]- an instance of or an array of MarkdownDocument s.

conversionOptions : ConversionOptions- options that control how conversion happens. See Conversion Options for further details.

Return values

results : Promise<ConversionResult | ConversionResult[]> - An instance of or an array of ConversionResult s.

MarkdownDocument definition

name string Name of the document to convert.

blob Blob A new Blob ↗ object with the document content.



ConversionResult definition

id string ID associated to this object.

name string Name of the converted document. Matches the input name.

format 'markdown' | 'error' The format of this ConversionResult object

mimetype string The detected mime type ↗ of the document.

tokens number The estimated number of tokens of the converted document. Only present if format is equal to markdown .

data string The content of the converted document in Markdown format. Only present if format is equal to markdown .

error string The error message explaining why this conversion failed. Only present if format is equal to error .



async env.AI.toMarkdown().transform()

This method is similar to env.AI.toMarkdown except that it is exposed through a new handle. It takes the same arguments and returns the same values.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const result = await env . AI . toMarkdown () . transform ( { name : "document.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ documentBuffer ]) , } ) ; TypeScript const result = await env . AI . toMarkdown () . transform ( { name : "document.pdf" , blob : new Blob ([ documentBuffer ]) , } ) ;

async env.AI.toMarkdown().supported()

Returns a list of file formats that are currently supported for markdown conversion. See Supported formats for the full list of file formats that can be converted into Markdown.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const formats = await env . AI . toMarkdown () . supported () ; TypeScript const formats = await env . AI . toMarkdown () . supported () ;

Return values

results : SupportedFormat[] - An array of all formats supported for markdown conversion.

SupportedFormat definition