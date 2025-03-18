An Agent can schedule tasks to be run in the future by calling this.schedule(when, callback, data) , where when can be a delay, a Date , or a cron string; callback the function name to call, and data is an object of data to pass to the function.

Scheduled tasks can do anything a request or message from a user can: make requests, query databases, send emails, read+write state: scheduled tasks can invoke any regular method on your Agent.

Scheduling tasks

You can call this.schedule within any method on an Agent, and schedule tens-of-thousands of tasks per individual Agent:

JavaScript TypeScript import { Agent } from "agents" ; export class SchedulingAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Handle an incoming request // Schedule a task 5 minutes from now // Calls the "checkFlights" method let { taskId } = await this . schedule ( 600 , "checkFlights" , { flight : "DL264" , date : "2025-02-23" , } ) ; return Response . json ( { taskId } ) ; } async checkFlights ( data ) { // Invoked when our scheduled task runs // We can also call this.schedule here to schedule another task } } import { Agent } from "agents" export class SchedulingAgent extends Agent { async onRequest ( request ) { // Handle an incoming request // Schedule a task 5 minutes from now // Calls the "checkFlights" method let { taskId } = await this . schedule ( 600 , "checkFlights" , { flight : "DL264" , date : "2025-02-23" } ) ; return Response . json ( { taskId } ) ; } async checkFlights ( data ) { // Invoked when our scheduled task runs // We can also call this.schedule here to schedule another task } }

Warning Tasks that set a callback for a method that does not exist will throw an exception: ensure that the method named in the callback argument of this.schedule exists on your Agent class.

You can schedule tasks in multiple ways:

JavaScript TypeScript // schedule a task to run in 10 seconds let task = await this . schedule ( 10 , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // schedule a task to run at a specific date let task = await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-01-01" ) , "someTask" , {} ) ; // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds let { id } = await this . schedule ( "*/10 * * * *" , "someTask" , { message : "hello" , } ) ; // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds, but only on Mondays let task = await this . schedule ( "0 0 * * 1" , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // cancel a scheduled task this . cancelSchedule ( task . id ) ; // schedule a task to run in 10 seconds let task = await this . schedule ( 10 , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // schedule a task to run at a specific date let task = await this . schedule ( new Date ( "2025-01-01" ) , "someTask" , {} ) ; // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds let { id } = await this . schedule ( "*/10 * * * *" , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // schedule a task to run every 10 seconds, but only on Mondays let task = await this . schedule ( "0 0 * * 1" , "someTask" , { message : "hello" } ) ; // cancel a scheduled task this . cancelSchedule ( task . id ) ;

Calling await this.schedule returns a Schedule , which includes the task's randomly generated id . You can use this id to retrieve or cancel the task in the future. It also provides a type property that indicates the type of schedule, for example, one of "scheduled" | "delayed" | "cron" .

Maximum scheduled tasks Each task is mapped to a row in the Agent's underlying SQLite database, which means that each task can be up to 2 MB in size. The maximum number of tasks must be (task_size * tasks) + all_other_state < maximum_database_size (currently 1GB per Agent).

Managing scheduled tasks

You can get, cancel and filter across scheduled tasks within an Agent using the scheduling API: