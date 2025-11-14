Troubleshoot and debug

Error: ProxyError: dns_error DNS resolution failed when attempting to connect to your private service through the tunnel. This error may occur if your cloudflared version is outdated. Ensure you are running cloudflared version 2025.7.0 or later (latest version recommended). See Cloudflare Tunnel update instructions.

Error: ProxyError: dns_error Cloudflare Tunnel may be configured with http2 protocol ( TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL:http2 ), which works for Cloudflare Zero Trust (see note) traffic but prevents DNS resolution from Workers VPC. Workers VPC requires Cloudflare Tunnel to connect using the QUIC transport protocol. Ensure outbound UDP traffic on port 7844 is allowed through your firewall.