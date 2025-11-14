Troubleshoot and debug
Troubleshoot and debug errors commonly associated with Workers VPC.
Workers VPC may return errors at runtime when connecting to private services through Cloudflare Tunnel.
|Error Message
|Details
|Recommended fixes
Error: ProxyError: dns_error
|DNS resolution failed when attempting to connect to your private service through the tunnel.
|This error may occur if your
cloudflared version is outdated. Ensure you are running
cloudflared version 2025.7.0 or later (latest version recommended). See Cloudflare Tunnel update instructions.
Error: ProxyError: dns_error
|Cloudflare Tunnel may be configured with
http2 protocol (
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL:http2), which works for Cloudflare Zero Trust (see note) traffic but prevents DNS resolution from Workers VPC.
|Workers VPC requires Cloudflare Tunnel to connect using the QUIC transport protocol. Ensure outbound UDP traffic on port 7844 is allowed through your firewall.
|Requests not staying within VPC
|Worker requests using
.fetch() with a public hostname are routing out of the VPC to the hostname configured for the VPC Service.
|Ensure your Worker code and the VPC Service use the internal VPC hostname for backend services, not a public hostname.
