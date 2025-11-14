 Skip to content
Troubleshoot and debug

Troubleshoot and debug errors commonly associated with Workers VPC.

Connection errors

Workers VPC may return errors at runtime when connecting to private services through Cloudflare Tunnel.

Tunnel errors

Error MessageDetailsRecommended fixes
Error: ProxyError: dns_errorDNS resolution failed when attempting to connect to your private service through the tunnel.This error may occur if your cloudflared version is outdated. Ensure you are running cloudflared version 2025.7.0 or later (latest version recommended). See Cloudflare Tunnel update instructions.
Error: ProxyError: dns_errorCloudflare Tunnel may be configured with http2 protocol (TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL:http2), which works for Cloudflare Zero Trust (see note) traffic but prevents DNS resolution from Workers VPC.Workers VPC requires Cloudflare Tunnel to connect using the QUIC transport protocol. Ensure outbound UDP traffic on port 7844 is allowed through your firewall.
Requests not staying within VPCWorker requests using .fetch() with a public hostname are routing out of the VPC to the hostname configured for the VPC Service.Ensure your Worker code and the VPC Service use the internal VPC hostname for backend services, not a public hostname.