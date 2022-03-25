Set up authenticated origin pulls

Set up authenticated origin pulls via one of the following options:

Authenticated Origin Pull does not work when your SSL/TLS encryption mode is set to Off or Flexible.

​​ Zone-Level — Cloudflare certificate

​​ Certificate value

Cloudflare uses a specific CA to sign certificates for the Authenticated Origin Pull service.

If you need the value for that CA, download the .PEM file .

​​ Setup instructions

To enable Authenticated Origin Pull globally on a zone:

​​ Zone-Level — customer certificates

​​ Per-Hostname — customer certificates

When enabling Authenticated Origin Pull per hostname, all proxied traffic to the specified hostname is authenticated at the origin web server. Customers can use client certificates from their Private PKI to authenticate connections from Cloudflare.

Note Save the certificate ID id since it is required for the next step.

On a specific hostname, enable Authenticated Origin Pull.

​​ Replace a client cert (without downtime)

For hostname:

For global:

​​ To apply a different client certificate simultaneously at both the zone and hostname level

Upload a certificate following steps in Zone-Level Authenticated Origin Pull Upload multiple certificates following the steps in Per-Hostname Authenticated Origin Pull

Note Hostname certificates take precedence over zone certificates.

​​ Delete a certificate

Client certificates are not deleted from Cloudflare upon expiration unless a delete or replace request is sent to the Cloudflare API.

However, requests are dropped at your origin if your origin only accepts a valid client certificate.