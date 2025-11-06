Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available R2 events

Triggered when a bucket is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.r2.bucket.created" , " source " : { " type " : "r2" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" , " location " : "WNAM" , " storageClass " : "Standard" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a bucket is deleted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.r2.bucket.deleted" , " source " : { " type " : "r2" }, " payload " : { " name " : "my-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Available Super Slurper events

Triggered when a migration job starts.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.started" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " createdAt " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" , " overwrite " : true , " pathPrefix " : "migrations/" , " source " : { " provider " : "s3" , " bucket " : "source-bucket" , " region " : "us-east-1" , " endpoint " : "s3.amazonaws.com" }, " destination " : { " provider " : "r2" , " bucket " : "destination-bucket" , " jurisdiction " : "default" } }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job pauses.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.paused" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job resumes.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.resumed" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job finishes.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.completed" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 10 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 980 , " failedObjectsCount " : 10 }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a migration job is manually aborted.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.superSlurper.job.aborted" , " source " : { " type " : "superSlurper" }, " payload " : { " id " : "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " totalObjectsCount " : 1000 , " skippedObjectsCount " : 100 , " migratedObjectsCount " : 500 , " failedObjectsCount " : 50 }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when an object is migrated.

Example: