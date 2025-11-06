 Skip to content
Event subscriptions

Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available R2 events

bucket.created

Triggered when a bucket is created.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.r2.bucket.created",
  "source": {
    "type": "r2"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-bucket",
    "jurisdiction": "default",
    "location": "WNAM",
    "storageClass": "Standard"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

bucket.deleted

Triggered when a bucket is deleted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.r2.bucket.deleted",
  "source": {
    "type": "r2"
  },
  "payload": {
    "name": "my-bucket",
    "jurisdiction": "default"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

Available Super Slurper events

job.started

Triggered when a migration job starts.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.started",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "createdAt": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z",
    "overwrite": true,
    "pathPrefix": "migrations/",
    "source": {
      "provider": "s3",
      "bucket": "source-bucket",
      "region": "us-east-1",
      "endpoint": "s3.amazonaws.com"
    },
    "destination": {
      "provider": "r2",
      "bucket": "destination-bucket",
      "jurisdiction": "default"
    }
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.paused

Triggered when a migration job pauses.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.paused",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.resumed

Triggered when a migration job resumes.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.resumed",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.completed

Triggered when a migration job finishes.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.completed",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "totalObjectsCount": 1000,
    "skippedObjectsCount": 10,
    "migratedObjectsCount": 980,
    "failedObjectsCount": 10
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.aborted

Triggered when a migration job is manually aborted.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.aborted",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper"
  },
  "payload": {
    "id": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef",
    "totalObjectsCount": 1000,
    "skippedObjectsCount": 100,
    "migratedObjectsCount": 500,
    "failedObjectsCount": 50
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}

job.object.migrated

Triggered when an object is migrated.

Example:

{
  "type": "cf.superSlurper.job.object.migrated",
  "source": {
    "type": "superSlurper.job",
    "jobId": "job-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef"
  },
  "payload": {
    "key": "migrations/file.txt"
  },
  "metadata": {
    "accountId": "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776",
    "eventSubscriptionId": "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f",
    "eventSchemaVersion": 1,
    "eventTimestamp": "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z"
  }
}