Audit Logs

Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to R2 buckets. This functionality is available on all plan types, free of charge, and is enabled by default.

​​ Viewing audit logs

To view audit logs for your R2 buckets:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.

​​ Logged operations

The following configuration actions are logged:

Operation Description CreateBucket Creation of a new bucket. DeleteBucket Deletion of an existing bucket. AddCustomDomain Addition of a custom domain to a bucket. RemoveCustomDomain Removal of a custom domain from a bucket. ChangeBucketVisibility Change to the managed public access ( r2.dev ) settings of a bucket. PutBucketStorageClass Change to the default storage class of a bucket. PutBucketLifecycleConfiguration Change to the object lifecycle configuration of a bucket. DeleteBucketLifecycleConfiguration Deletion of the object lifecycle configuration for a bucket. PutBucketCors Change to the CORS configuration for a bucket. DeleteBucketCors Deletion of the CORS configuration for a bucket.

Logs for data access operations, such as GetObject and PutObject , are not included in audit logs. To log HTTP requests made to public R2 buckets, use the HTTP requests Logpush dataset.

​​ Example log entry

Below is an example of an audit log entry showing the creation of a new bucket: