Data security

This page details the data security properties of R2, including encryption-at-rest (EAR), encryption-in-transit (EIT), and Cloudflare’s compliance certifications.

​​ Encryption at Rest

All objects stored in R2, including their metadata, are encrypted at rest. Encryption and decryption are automatic, do not require user configuration to enable, and do not impact the effective performance of R2.

Encryption keys are managed by Cloudflare and securely stored in the same key management systems we use for managing encrypted data across Cloudflare internally.

Objects are encrypted using AES-256 External link icon Open external link , a widely tested, highly performant and industry-standard encryption algorithm. R2 uses GCM (Galois/Counter Mode) as its preferred mode.

​​ Encryption in Transit

Data transfer between a client and R2 is secured using the same Transport Layer Security External link icon Open external link (TLS/SSL) supported on all Cloudflare domains.

Access over plaintext HTTP (without TLS/SSL) can be disabled by connecting a custom domain to your R2 bucket and enabling Always Use HTTPS.