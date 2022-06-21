Using R2 with the Cache API
Use the Cache API to store objects from R2 in Cloudflare's cache.
export default { async fetch(request, env, context) { try { const url = new URL(request.url);
// Construct the cache key from the cache URL const cacheKey = new Request(url.toString(), request); const cache = caches.default;
// Check whether the value is already available in the cache // if not, you will need to fetch it from R2, and store it in the cache // for future access let response = await cache.match(cacheKey);
if (response) { console.log(`Cache hit for: ${request.url}.`); return response; }
console.log( `Response for request url: ${request.url} not present in cache. Fetching and caching request.` );
// If not in cache, get it from R2 const objectKey = url.pathname.slice(1); const object = await env.MY_BUCKET.get(objectKey); if (object === null) { return new Response('Object Not Found', { status: 404 }); }
// Set the appropriate object headers const headers = new Headers(); object.writeHttpMetadata(headers); headers.set('etag', object.httpEtag);
// Cache API respects Cache-Control headers. Setting s-max-age to 10 // will limit the response to be in cache for 10 seconds max // Any changes made to the response here will be reflected in the cached value headers.append('Cache-Control', 's-maxage=10');
response = new Response(object.body, { headers, });
// Store the fetched response as cacheKey // Use waitUntil so you can return the response without blocking on // writing to cache context.waitUntil(cache.put(cacheKey, response.clone()));
return response; } catch (e) { return new Response('Error thrown ' + e.message); } },
};