CLI
Manage R2 buckets and objects directly from your terminal. Use CLI tools to automate tasks and manage objects.
|Tool
|Best for
|Wrangler
|Single object operations and managing bucket settings with minimal setup
|rclone
|Bulk object operations, migrations, and syncing directories
|AWS CLI
|Existing AWS workflows or familiarity with AWS CLI
A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:
-
Log in to your Cloudflare account:
-
Create a bucket named
my-bucket:
If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in.
-
Verify the bucket was created:
-
In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to R2 object storage.Go to Overview
-
Select Create bucket.
-
Enter a name for your bucket.
-
Select a location for your bucket and a default storage class.
-
Select Create bucket.
CLI tools that use the S3 API (AWS CLI, rclone) require an Access Key ID and Secret Access Key. If you are using Wrangler, you can skip this step.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to R2.
- Select Manage R2 API tokens.
- Select Create API token.
- Choose Object Read & Write permission and select the buckets you want to access.
- Select Create API Token.
- Copy the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key. Store these securely — you cannot view the secret again.
Wrangler is the Cloudflare Workers CLI. It authenticates with your Cloudflare account directly, so no API credentials needed.
-
Install Wrangler:
-
Log in to your Cloudflare account:
rclone is ideal for bulk uploads, migrations, and syncing directories.
-
Install rclone ↗ (version 1.59 or later).
-
Configure a new remote:
-
Create new remote by selecting
n.
-
Name your remote
r2
-
Select Amazon S3 Compliant Storage Providers as the storage type.
-
Select Cloudflare R2 as the provider.
-
Select whether you would like to enter AWS credentials manually, or get it from the runtime environment.
-
Enter your Access Key ID and Secret Access Key when prompted.
-
Select the region to connect to (optional).
-
Provide your S3 API endpoint.
The AWS CLI works with R2 by specifying a custom endpoint.
-
Install the AWS CLI ↗ for your operating system.
-
Configure your credentials:
-
When prompted, enter:
- AWS Access Key ID: Your R2 Access Key ID
- AWS Secret Access Key: Your R2 Secret Access Key
- Default region name:
auto
- Default output format:
json(or press Enter to skip)
(Optional) Create a test file to upload. Run this command in the directory where you plan to run the CLI commands:
Refer to the Wrangler R2 commands for all available operations.
Refer to the rclone documentation for more configuration options.
Refer to the AWS CLI documentation for more examples.
