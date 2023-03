S3 API compatibility

R2 implements the S3 API to allow users and their applications to migrate easily. When comparing to AWS S3, Cloudflare has removed some API operations’ features and added others. The S3 API operations are listed below with their current implementation status. Feature implementation is currently in progress. Refer back to this page for updates. The API is available via the https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com endpoint. Find your account ID in the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ How to read this page

This page has two sections: bucket-level operations and object-level operations.

Each section will have two tables: a table of implemented APIs and a table of unimplemented APIs.

Refer the feature column of each table to review which features of an API have been implemented and which have not.

✅ Feature Implemented

🚧 Feature Implemented (Experimental)

❌ Feature Not Implemented

​​ Bucket region

When using the S3 API, the region for an R2 bucket is auto . For compatibility with tools that do not allow you to specify a region, an empty value and us-east-1 will alias to the auto region.

This also applies to the LocationConstraint for the CreateBucket API.

The following tables are related to bucket-level operations.

​​ Implemented bucket-level operations

Below is a list of implemented bucket-level operations. Refer to the Feature column to review which features have been implemented (✅) and have not been implemented (❌).

​​ Unimplemented bucket-level operations

The following tables are related to object-level operations.

​​ Implemented object-level operations

Below is a list of implemented object-level operations. Refer to the Feature column to review which features have been implemented (✅) and have not been implemented (❌).