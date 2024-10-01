import { UploadPartCommand , PutObjectCommand , S3Client , CompleteMultipartUploadCommand , CreateMultipartUploadCommand , type UploadPartCommandOutput } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; const s3 = new S3Client ( { endpoint : process . env . R2_ENDPOINT , credentials : { accessKeyId : process . env . R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : process . env . R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, } ) ; const SSECustomerAlgorithm = "AES256" ; const SSECustomerKey = process . env . R2_SSEC_KEY ; const SSECustomerKeyMD5 = process . env . R2_SSEC_KEY_MD5 ; await s3 . send ( new PutObjectCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "single-part" , Body : "BeepBoop" , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) ; const multi = await s3 . send ( new CreateMultipartUploadCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "multi-part" , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) ; const UploadId = multi . UploadId ; const parts : UploadPartCommandOutput [] = [] ; parts . push ( await s3 . send ( new UploadPartCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "multi-part" , UploadId , // filledBuf()` generates some random data. // Replace with a function/body of your choice. Body : filledBuf () , PartNumber : 1 , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) , ) ; parts . push ( await s3 . send ( new UploadPartCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "multi-part" , UploadId , // filledBuf()` generates some random data. // Replace with a function/body of your choice. Body : filledBuf () , PartNumber : 2 , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) , ) ; await s3 . send ( new CompleteMultipartUploadCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "multi-part" , UploadId , MultipartUpload : { Parts : parts . map ( ({ ETag }, PartNumber ) => ( { ETag , PartNumber : PartNumber + 1 , } )) , }, SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) ; const HeadObjectOutput = await s3 . send ( new HeadObjectCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "multi-part" , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) ; const GetObjectOutput = await s3 . send ( new GetObjectCommand ( { Bucket : "your-bucket" , Key : "single-part" , SSECustomerAlgorithm , SSECustomerKey , SSECustomerKeyMD5 , } ) , ) ;