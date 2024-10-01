Use SSE-C
Last reviewed: 2 months ago
The following tutorial shows some snippets for how to use Server-Side Encryption with Customer-Provided Keys (SSE-C) on R2.
- When using SSE-C, make sure you store your encryption key(s) in a safe place. In the event you misplace them, Cloudflare will be unable to recover the body of any objects encrypted using those keys.
- While SSE-C does provide MD5 hashes, this hash can be used for identification of keys only. The MD5 hash is not used in the encryption process itself.