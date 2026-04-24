Authenticate against R2 with temporary credentials

The following examples show how to generate R2 temporary credentials via both the Temporary Credentials API and local client-side signing, and how to use the resulting credentials with an S3 client.

Prerequisites

A parent R2 API token with at least the permissions you plan to delegate. Never ship parent credentials to a client.

Your Cloudflare account ID.

An S3 client that supports session tokens. The examples below use aws4fetch ↗ .

Generate via the Temporary Credentials API

Call the Temporary Credentials API from a trusted server, then use the returned credentials with any S3 client.

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/r2/temp-access-credentials \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <PARENT_API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "bucket": "my-bucket", "parentAccessKeyId": "<PARENT_ACCESS_KEY_ID>", "permission": "object-read-only", "ttlSeconds": 900, "objects": ["reports/2026-q1.pdf"] }' Explain Code

The response wraps the credentials in a result object:

{ " result " : { " accessKeyId " : "<accessKeyId>" , " secretAccessKey " : "<secretAccessKey>" , " sessionToken " : "<sessionToken>" }, " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " success " : true } Explain Code

Generate locally (client-side signing)

This example uses jose ↗ to sign the JWT and aws4fetch ↗ to issue signed requests.

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i jose aws4fetch yarn add jose aws4fetch pnpm add jose aws4fetch bun add jose aws4fetch

The following helper signs a JWT with your parent secret access key and derives the temporary secret access key and session token:

temp-credentials.ts import { SignJWT } from "jose" ; type R2Scope = | "object-read-only" | "object-read-write" | "admin-read-only" | "admin-read-write" ; export interface TempCredentialOptions { scope : R2Scope ; // Optional: narrow the credential to specific S3 operations. actions ?: string [] ; // Time-to-live in seconds. Defaults to 1 hour. ttlSeconds ?: number ; // Optional: restrict access to specific prefixes or objects. paths ?: { prefixPaths ?: string [] ; objectPaths ?: string [] }; } export async function createTempCredentials ( endpoint : string , accountId : string , parentAccessKeyId : string , parentSecretAccessKey : string , bucket : string , opts : TempCredentialOptions , ) : Promise <{ accessKeyId : string ; secretAccessKey : string ; sessionToken : string ; }> { const ttl = opts . ttlSeconds ?? 3600 ; const claims : Record < string , unknown > = { bucket , scope : opts . scope , }; if ( opts . actions !== undefined && opts . actions . length > 0 ) { claims . actions = opts . actions ; } if ( opts . paths !== undefined ) { claims . paths = { prefixPaths : opts . paths . prefixPaths ?? [] , objectPaths : opts . paths . objectPaths ?? [] , }; } // Sign the JWT with the parent secret access key. R2 validates this signature. const jwt = await new SignJWT ( claims ) . setProtectedHeader ( { alg : "HS256" , typ : "JWT" } ) . setSubject ( accountId ) . setIssuer ( parentAccessKeyId ) . setAudience ( new URL ( endpoint ) . host ) . setIssuedAt () . setExpirationTime ( ` ${ ttl } s` ) . sign ( new TextEncoder () . encode ( parentSecretAccessKey )) ; // The temporary secret access key is the SHA-256 hex digest of the signed JWT. const digest = await crypto . subtle . digest ( "SHA-256" , new TextEncoder () . encode ( jwt ) , ) ; const secretAccessKey = Array . from ( new Uint8Array ( digest )) . map ( ( b ) => b . toString ( 16 ) . padStart ( 2 , "0" )) . join ( "" ) ; return { // Reuse the parent access key ID as the temporary access key ID. accessKeyId : parentAccessKeyId , secretAccessKey , // The session token is base64("jwt/" + signed JWT). sessionToken : btoa ( `jwt/ ${ jwt } ` ) , }; } Explain Code

The following example returns a credential that is valid for 15 minutes and can only GetObject and HeadObject under the data/ prefix:

TypeScript import { createTempCredentials } from "./temp-credentials" ; const R2_URL = `https:// ${ ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ; const creds = await createTempCredentials ( R2_URL , ACCOUNT_ID , PARENT_ACCESS_KEY_ID , PARENT_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , "my-bucket" , { scope : "object-read-only" , actions : [ "GetObject" , "HeadObject" ] , ttlSeconds : 900 , paths : { prefixPaths : [ "data/" ] }, }, ) ; Explain Code

Use the credentials

Once you have a temporary credential, usage is the same regardless of how it was generated. Pass the three values to your S3 client and issue requests. The following example uses credentials scoped to the data/ prefix to demonstrate one permitted and one rejected request:

TypeScript import { AwsClient } from "aws4fetch" ; const R2_URL = `https:// ${ ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com` ; const client = new AwsClient ( { accessKeyId : ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , sessionToken : SESSION_TOKEN , service : "s3" , } ) ; // Allowed: object under the data/ prefix. const ok = await client . fetch ( ` ${ R2_URL } /my-bucket/data/file.bin` ) ; console . log ( ok . status ) ; // 200 // Rejected with 403 AccessDenied because the object is outside the data/ prefix. const denied = await client . fetch ( ` ${ R2_URL } /my-bucket/other/file.bin` ) ; console . log ( denied . status ) ; // 403 Explain Code

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