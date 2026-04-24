Authenticate against R2 with temporary credentials

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The following helper signs a JWT with your parent secret access key and derives the temporary secret access key and session token:
The following example returns a credential that is valid for 15 minutes and can only GetObject and HeadObject under the data/ prefix:
Use the credentials
Once you have a temporary credential, usage is the same regardless of how it was generated. Pass the three values to your S3 client and issue requests. The following example uses credentials scoped to the data/ prefix to demonstrate one permitted and one rejected request: