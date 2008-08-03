Spark (PySpark)

Below is an example of using PySpark ↗ to connect to R2 Data Catalog.
from pyspark.sql import SparkSession
# Define catalog connection details (replace variables)WAREHOUSE = "<WAREHOUSE>"TOKEN = "<TOKEN>"CATALOG_URI = "<CATALOG_URI>"
# Build Spark session with Iceberg configurationsspark = SparkSession.builder \ .appName("R2DataCatalogExample") \ .config('spark.jars.packages', 'org.apache.iceberg:iceberg-spark-runtime-3.5_2.12:1.6.1,org.apache.iceberg:iceberg-aws-bundle:1.6.1') \ .config("spark.sql.extensions", "org.apache.iceberg.spark.extensions.IcebergSparkSessionExtensions") \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog", "org.apache.iceberg.spark.SparkCatalog") \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.type", "rest") \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.uri", CATALOG_URI) \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.warehouse", WAREHOUSE) \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.token", TOKEN) \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.header.X-Iceberg-Access-Delegation", "vended-credentials") \ .config("spark.sql.catalog.my_catalog.s3.remote-signing-enabled", "false") \ .config("spark.sql.defaultCatalog", "my_catalog") \ .getOrCreate()spark.sql("USE my_catalog")
# Create namespace if it does not existspark.sql("CREATE NAMESPACE IF NOT EXISTS default")
# Create a table in the namespace using Icebergspark.sql(""" CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS default.my_table ( id BIGINT, name STRING ) USING iceberg""")
# Create a simple DataFramedf = spark.createDataFrame( [(1, "Alice"), (2, "Bob"), (3, "Charlie")], ["id", "name"])
# Write the DataFrame to the Iceberg tabledf.write \ .format("iceberg") \ .mode("append") \ .save("default.my_table")
# Read the data back from the Iceberg tableresult_df = spark.read \ .format("iceberg") \ .load("default.my_table")
result_df.show()