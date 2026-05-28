R2 Data Catalog charges based on two dimensions in addition to standard R2 storage and operations:

Catalog operations: Metadata operations such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties. Compaction data processed: The volume of data processed and objects compacted when automatic table compaction is turned on.

All included usage is on a monthly basis.

R2 Data Catalog pricing

Free Paid Catalog operations Included 1 million operations / month 1 million operations / month Additional N/A $9.00 / million operations Data processed (Compaction) 1 Included 10 GB / month 10 GB / month Additional (data processed) N/A $0.005 / GB processed Objects processed (Compaction) 1 Included 1 million objects / month 1 million objects / month Additional N/A $2.00 / million objects

Catalog operations

Catalog operations are metadata requests made to the Iceberg REST catalog, such as creating a table, retrieving table metadata, updating table properties, and listing tables in a namespace. These operations do not scan or move data.

Compaction

When you turn on automatic compaction, R2 Data Catalog periodically rewrites small data files into larger, optimized files. This improves query performance and reduces the number of files in your table. Compaction is billed on two sub-dimensions:

Data processed : The total bytes read and rewritten during compaction.

: The total bytes read and rewritten during compaction. Objects processed: The number of data files compacted.

Compaction charges only apply when compaction is turned on for a table. If you have not turned on compaction, you will not incur any compaction charges.

Note Current compaction pricing is based on binpacking, the simplest form of compaction. More compute-intensive compaction algorithms (such as sort or z-order) may be priced differently in the future.

Snapshot Expiration

When you turn on automatic snapshot expiration, R2 Data Catalog automatically deletes old snapshots and their associated data files after a specified retention period. Snapshot expiration is free of charge and does not incur any additional costs outside of the standard R2 storage and data catalog operations charges.

Billing examples

Example 1: Low-volume analytics table

A user maintains a single Iceberg table with 50 GB of data. They make 500,000 catalog operations per month and have compaction turned on, which processes 20 GB across 200,000 files.

Dimension Usage Included Billable Cost Catalog operations 500,000 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Compaction (data processed) 20 GB 10 GB 10 GB $0.05 Compaction (objects) 200,000 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Total (Data Catalog) $0.05

Standard R2 storage charges ($0.015 / GB-month) apply separately for the 50 GB of data stored.

Example 2: Streaming ingest at 20 MB/s

A user streams data into an Iceberg table at 20 MB/s using Pipelines. Over a month (~30 days) this produces approximately 50,625 GB (~49 TB) of data, 347,000 catalog operations, and compaction processes roughly 50,625 GB across 43,200 files.

Dimension Usage Included Billable Cost R2 storage 50,625 GB-month 10 GB-month 50,615 GB-month $759.23 Catalog operations 347,000 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Compaction (data processed) 50,625 GB 10 GB 50,615 GB $253.08 Compaction (objects) 43,200 1,000,000 0 $0.00 Total $1,012.31

For large-scale use cases, storage costs are typically the largest component of the bill.

Cloudflare billing policy

To learn more about how usage is billed, refer to Cloudflare Billing Policy.