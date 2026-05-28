Pricing
R2 Data Catalog charges based on two dimensions in addition to standard R2 storage and operations:
- Catalog operations: Metadata operations such as creating tables, reading table metadata, and updating table properties.
- Compaction data processed: The volume of data processed and objects compacted when automatic table compaction is turned on.
All included usage is on a monthly basis.
|Free
|Paid
|Catalog operations
|Included
|1 million operations / month
|1 million operations / month
|Additional
|N/A
|$9.00 / million operations
|Data processed (Compaction) 1
|Included
|10 GB / month
|10 GB / month
|Additional (data processed)
|N/A
|$0.005 / GB processed
|Objects processed (Compaction) 1
|Included
|1 million objects / month
|1 million objects / month
|Additional
|N/A
|$2.00 / million objects
Catalog operations are metadata requests made to the Iceberg REST catalog, such as creating a table, retrieving table metadata, updating table properties, and listing tables in a namespace. These operations do not scan or move data.
When you turn on automatic compaction, R2 Data Catalog periodically rewrites small data files into larger, optimized files. This improves query performance and reduces the number of files in your table. Compaction is billed on two sub-dimensions:
- Data processed: The total bytes read and rewritten during compaction.
- Objects processed: The number of data files compacted.
Compaction charges only apply when compaction is turned on for a table. If you have not turned on compaction, you will not incur any compaction charges.
When you turn on automatic snapshot expiration, R2 Data Catalog automatically deletes old snapshots and their associated data files after a specified retention period. Snapshot expiration is free of charge and does not incur any additional costs outside of the standard R2 storage and data catalog operations charges.
A user maintains a single Iceberg table with 50 GB of data. They make 500,000 catalog operations per month and have compaction turned on, which processes 20 GB across 200,000 files.
|Dimension
|Usage
|Included
|Billable
|Cost
|Catalog operations
|500,000
|1,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Compaction (data processed)
|20 GB
|10 GB
|10 GB
|$0.05
|Compaction (objects)
|200,000
|1,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Total (Data Catalog)
|$0.05
Standard R2 storage charges ($0.015 / GB-month) apply separately for the 50 GB of data stored.
A user streams data into an Iceberg table at 20 MB/s using Pipelines. Over a month (~30 days) this produces approximately 50,625 GB (~49 TB) of data, 347,000 catalog operations, and compaction processes roughly 50,625 GB across 43,200 files.
|Dimension
|Usage
|Included
|Billable
|Cost
|R2 storage
|50,625 GB-month
|10 GB-month
|50,615 GB-month
|$759.23
|Catalog operations
|347,000
|1,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Compaction (data processed)
|50,625 GB
|10 GB
|50,615 GB
|$253.08
|Compaction (objects)
|43,200
|1,000,000
|0
|$0.00
|Total
|$1,012.31
For large-scale use cases, storage costs are typically the largest component of the bill.
To learn more about how usage is billed, refer to Cloudflare Billing Policy.