Manage event subscriptions
Learn how to:
- Create event subscriptions to receive messages from Cloudflare services.
- View existing subscriptions on your queues.
- Delete subscriptions you no longer need.
Creating a subscription allows your queue to receive messages when events occur in Cloudflare services. You can specify which source and events you want to subscribe to.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and go to Compute & AI > Queues.
- Select the queue you want to add a subscription to.
- Switch to the Subscriptions tab.
- Select Subscribe to events.
- Name your subscription, and select the desired source and events.
- Select Subscribe.
To create a subscription using Wrangler, run the
queues subscription create command:
To learn more about which sources and events you can subscribe to, refer to Events & schemas.
You can view all subscriptions configured for a queue to see what events it is currently receiving.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and go to Compute & AI > Queues.
- Select the queue you want to view subscriptions for.
- Switch to the Subscriptions tab.
To list subscriptions for a queue, run the
queues subscription list command:
When you delete a subscription, your queue will stop receiving messages for those events immediately.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and go to Compute & AI > Queues.
- Select the queue containing the subscription you want to delete.
- Switch to the Subscriptions tab.
- Select ... for the subscription you want to delete.
- Select Delete subscription.
To delete a subscription, run the
queues subscription delete command:
Events & schemas Explore available event sources and types that you can subscribe to.
