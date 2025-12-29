This page documents error codes returned by R2 when using the Workers API or the S3-compatible API, along with recommended fixes to help with troubleshooting.
For the Workers API, R2 operations throw exceptions that you can catch. The error code is included at the end of the
message property:
For the S3-compatible API, errors are returned as XML in the response body:
Authentication and authorization errors
|Error Code
|S3 Code
|HTTP Status
|Details
|Recommended Fix
|10002
|Unauthorized
|401
|Missing or invalid authentication credentials.
|Verify your API token or access key credentials are correct and have not expired.
|10003
|AccessDenied
|403
|Insufficient permissions for the requested operation.
|Check that your API token has the required permissions for the bucket and operation.
|10018
|ExpiredRequest
|400
|Presigned URL or request signature has expired.
|Regenerate the presigned URL or signature.
|10035
|SignatureDoesNotMatch
|403
|Request signature does not match calculated signature.
|Verify your secret key and signing algorithm. Check for URL encoding issues.
|10042
|NotEntitled
|403
|Account not entitled to this feature.
|Ensure your account has an R2 subscription.
|10005
|InvalidBucketName
|400
|Bucket name does not meet naming requirements.
|Bucket names must be 3-63 chars, lowercase alphanumeric and hyphens, start/end with alphanumeric.
|10006
|NoSuchBucket
|404
|The specified bucket does not exist.
|Verify the bucket name is correct and the bucket exists in your account.
|10008
|BucketNotEmpty
|409
|Cannot delete bucket that contains objects.
|Delete all objects in the bucket before deleting the bucket.
|10009
|TooManyBuckets
|400
|Account bucket limit exceeded (default: 1,000,000 buckets).
|Request a limit increase via the Limits Increase Request Form ↗.
|10073
|BucketConflict
|409
|Bucket name already exists.
|Choose a different bucket name. Bucket names must be unique within your account.
|10007
|NoSuchKey
|404
|The specified object key does not exist. For the Workers API,
get() and
head() return
null instead of throwing.
|Verify the object key is correct and the object has not been deleted.
|10020
|InvalidObjectName
|400
|Object key contains invalid characters or is too long.
|Use valid UTF-8 characters. Maximum key length is 1024 bytes.
|100100
|EntityTooLarge
|400
|Object exceeds maximum size (5 GiB for single upload, 5 TiB for multipart).
|Use multipart upload for objects larger than 5 GiB. Maximum object size is 5 TiB.
|10012
|MetadataTooLarge
|400
|Custom metadata exceeds the 8,192 byte limit.
|Reduce custom metadata size. Maximum is 8,192 bytes total for all custom metadata.
|10069
|ObjectLockedByBucketPolicy
|403
|Object is protected by a bucket lock rule and cannot be modified or deleted.
|Wait for the retention period to expire. Refer to bucket locks.
Upload and request errors
|10033
|MissingContentLength
|411
Content-Length header required but missing.
|Include the
Content-Length header in PUT/POST requests.
|10013
|IncompleteBody
|400
|Request body terminated before expected
Content-Length.
|Ensure the full request body is sent. Check for network interruptions or client timeouts.
|10014
|InvalidDigest
|400
|Checksum header format is malformed.
|Ensure checksums are properly encoded (base64 for SHA/CRC checksums).
|10037
|BadDigest
|400
|Provided checksum does not match the uploaded content.
|Verify data integrity and retry the upload.
|10039
|InvalidRange
|416
|Requested byte range is not satisfiable.
|Ensure the range start is less than object size. Check
Range header format.
|10031
|PreconditionFailed
|412
|Conditional headers (
If-Match,
If-Unmodified-Since, etc.) were not satisfied.
|Object's ETag or modification time does not match your condition. Refetch and retry. Refer to conditional operations.
|10011
|EntityTooSmall
|400
|Multipart part is below minimum size (5 MiB), except for the last part.
|Ensure each part (except the last) is at least 5 MiB.
|10024
|NoSuchUpload
|404
|Multipart upload does not exist or was aborted.
|Verify the
uploadId is correct. By default, incomplete multipart uploads expire after 7 days. Refer to object lifecycles.
|10025
|InvalidPart
|400
|One or more parts could not be found when completing the upload.
|Verify each part was uploaded successfully and use the exact ETag returned from
UploadPart.
|10048
|InvalidPart
|400
|All non-trailing parts must have the same size.
|Ensure all parts except the last have identical sizes. R2 requires uniform part sizes for multipart uploads.
|10001
|InternalError
|500
|An internal error occurred.
|Retry the request. If persistent, check Cloudflare Status ↗ or contact support.
|10043
|ServiceUnavailable
|503
|Service is temporarily unavailable.
|Retry with exponential backoff. Check Cloudflare Status ↗.
|10054
|ClientDisconnect
|400
|Client disconnected before request completed.
|Check network connectivity and retry.
|10058
|TooManyRequests
|429
|Rate limit exceeded. Often caused by multiple concurrent requests to the same object key (limit: 1 write/second per key).
|Check if multiple clients are accessing the same object key. See R2 limits.