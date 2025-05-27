 Skip to content
DuckDB

Below is an example of using DuckDB to connect to R2 Data Catalog (read-only). For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with DuckDB, refer to DuckDB documentation.

Prerequisites

Example usage

In the DuckDB CLI (Command Line Interface), run the following commands:

-- Install the iceberg DuckDB extension (if you haven't already) and load the extension.
INSTALL iceberg;
LOAD iceberg;


-- Create a DuckDB secret to store R2 Data Catalog credentials.
CREATE SECRET r2_secret (
    TYPE ICEBERG,
    TOKEN '<token>'
);


-- Attach R2 Data Catalog with the following ATTACH statement (read-only).
ATTACH '<warehouse_name>' AS my_r2_catalog (
    TYPE ICEBERG,
    ENDPOINT '<catalog_uri>'
);


-- Show all available tables.
SHOW ALL TABLES;


-- Query your Iceberg table.
SELECT * FROM my_r2_catalog.default.my_iceberg_table;