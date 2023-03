Create buckets

You can create a bucket from the Cloudflare dashboard or using Wrangler. Wrangler is a commmand-line tool for building with Cloudflare’s developer products, including R2. The R2 support in Wrangler allows you to manage buckets and perform basic operations against objects in your buckets. For more advanced use-cases, including bulk uploads or mirroring files from legacy object storage providers, we recommend rclone or an S3-compatible tool of your choice.

Create a bucket:

$ wrangler r2 bucket create YOUR_BUCKET_NAME

List the buckets in the current account:

$ wrangler r2 bucket list

Delete a bucket. Note that the bucket must be empty (all objects must be deleted).