StarRocks

Below is an example of using StarRocks to connect, query, modify data from R2 Data Catalog (read-write).

Prerequisites

Example usage

In your running StarRocks instance, run these commands:

-- Create an Iceberg catalog named `r2` and set it as the current catalog


CREATE EXTERNAL CATALOG r2
PROPERTIES
(
    "type" = "iceberg",
    "iceberg.catalog.type" = "rest",
    "iceberg.catalog.uri" = "<r2_catalog_uri>",
    "iceberg.catalog.security" = "oauth2",
    "iceberg.catalog.oauth2.token" = "<r2_api_token>",
    "iceberg.catalog.warehouse" = "<r2_warehouse_name>"
);


SET CATALOG r2;


-- Create a database and display all databases in newly connected catalog


CREATE DATABASE testdb;


SHOW DATABASES FROM r2;


+--------------------+
| Database           |
+--------------------+
| information_schema |
| testdb             |
+--------------------+
2 rows in set (0.66 sec)