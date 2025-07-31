StarRocks
Below is an example of using StarRocks ↗ to connect, query, modify data from R2 Data Catalog (read-write).
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog.
- Create an R2 API token with both R2 and data catalog permissions.
- A running StarRocks ↗ frontend instance. You can use the all-in-one ↗ docker setup.
In your running StarRocks instance, run these commands:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-