Configure custom headers

Overview Setting a custom header on all requests Set a header for all requests with boto3 Set a header for all requests with aws-sdk-js-v3 Set a different header on each request Set a header per request in boto3 Set a header per request in aws-sdk-js-v3

Some of R2's extensions require setting a specific header when using them in the S3 compatible API. For some functionality you may want to set a request header on an entire category of requests. Other times you may want to configure a different header for each individual request. This page contains some examples on how to do so with boto3 and with aws-sdk-js-v3 .

Setting a custom header on all requests

When using certain functionality, like the cf-create-bucket-if-missing header, you may want to set a constant header for all PutObject requests you're making.

Set a header for all requests with boto3

Boto3 has an event system which allows you to modify requests. Here we register a function into the event system which adds our header to every PutObject request being made.

import boto3 client = boto3.resource( 's3' , # Provide your Cloudflare account ID endpoint_url = 'https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , # Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens) aws_access_key_id = '<ACCESS_KEY_ID>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>' ) event_system = client.meta.events # Define function responsible for adding the header def add_custom_header (params, ** kwargs): params[ "headers" ][ 'cf-create-bucket-if-missing' ] = 'true' event_system.register( 'before-call.s3.PutObject' , add_custom_header) response = client.put_object( Bucket = "my-bucket" , Key = "my_file" , Body = "file_contents" ) print (response)

Set a header for all requests with aws-sdk-js-v3

aws-sdk-js-v3 allows the customization of request behavior through the use of its middleware stack ↗. This example adds a middleware to the client which adds a header to every PutObject request being made.

import { PutObjectCommand, S3Client, } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; const client = new S3Client ({ region: "auto" , // Required by SDK but not used by R2 endpoint: `https://${ ACCOUNT_ID }.r2.cloudflarestorage.com` , // Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens) credentials: { accessKeyId: ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey: SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , }, }); client.middlewareStack. add ( ( next , context ) => async ( args ) => { const r = args.request as RequestInit r.headers[ "cf-create-bucket-if-missing" ] = "true" ; return await next (args) }, { step: 'build' , name: 'customHeaders' }, ) const command = new PutObjectCommand ({ Bucket: "my-bucket" , Key: "my_key" , Body: "my_data" }); const response = await client. send (command); console. log (response);

Set a different header on each request

Certain extensions that R2 has provided in the S3 compatible api may require setting a different header on each request. For example, you may want to only want to overwrite an object if its etag matches a certain expected value. This value will likely be different for each object that is being overwritten, which requires the If-Match header to be different with each request you make. This section shows examples of how to accomplish that.

Set a header per request in boto3

To enable us to pass custom headers as an extra argument into the call to client.put_object() we need to register 2 functions into boto3 's event system. This is necessary because boto3 performs a parameter validation step which rejects extra method arguments. Since this parameter validation occurs before we can set headers on the request, we first need to move the custom argument into the request context before the parameter validation happens. In a subsequent step we can now actually set the headers based on the information we put in the request context.

import boto3 client = boto3.resource( 's3' , # Provide your Cloudflare account ID endpoint_url = 'https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , # Retrieve your S3 API credentials for your R2 bucket via API tokens (see: https://developers.cloudflare.com/r2/api/tokens) aws_access_key_id = '<ACCESS_KEY_ID>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>' ) event_system = client.meta.events # Moves the custom headers from the parameters to the request context def process_custom_arguments (params, context, ** kwargs): if (custom_headers := params.pop( "custom_headers" , None )): context[ "custom_headers" ] = custom_headers # Here we extract the headers from the request context and actually set them def add_custom_headers (params, context, ** kwargs): if (custom_headers := context.get( "custom_headers" )): params[ "headers" ].update(custom_headers) event_system.register( 'before-parameter-build.s3.PutObject' , process_custom_arguments) event_system.register( 'before-call.s3.PutObject' , add_custom_headers) custom_headers = { 'If-Match' : '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"' } # Note that boto3 will throw an exception if the precondition failed. Catch this exception if necessary response = client.put_object( Bucket = "my-bucket" , Key = "my_key" , Body = "file_contents" , custom_headers = custom_headers) print (response)

Set a header per request in aws-sdk-js-v3

Here we again configure the header we would like to set by creating a middleware, but this time we add the middleware to the request itself instead of to the whole client.