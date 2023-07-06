Configure custom headers
Some of R2’s extensions require setting a specific header in order to use them when using them through the S3 compatible API. For some functionality you may want to set a request header on all requests of a certain type being made. Other times you may want to configure a different header for each individual request. This page contains some examples on how to do so with
boto3 and with
aws-sdk-js-v3.
Setting a custom header on all requests
In order to use certain functionality, for example to use the
cf-create-bucket-if-missing header, you may want to set it for all
PutObject requests you’re making.
Set a header for all requests with
boto3
Boto3 has an event system which allows you to modify requests. Here we register a function into the event system which adds our header to every
PutObject request being made.
import boto3
client = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
event_system = client.meta.events
# Define function responsible for adding the header
def add_custom_header(params, **kwargs): params["headers"]['cf-create-bucket-if-missing'] = 'true'
event_system.register('before-call.s3.PutObject', add_custom_header)
response = client.put_object(Bucket="my_bucket", Key="my_file", Body="file_contents")
print(response)
Set a header for all requests with `aws-sdk-js-v3
aws-sdk-js-v3 allows the customization of request behavior through the use of its middleware stack. This example adds a middleware to the client which adds a header to every
PutObject request being made.
import { PutObjectCommand, S3Client,
} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
const client = new S3Client({ region: "auto", endpoint: `https://${ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com`, credentials: { accessKeyId: ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, },
});
client.middlewareStack.add( (next, context) => async (args) => { const r = args.request as RequestInit r.headers["cf-create-bucket-if-missing"] = "true";
return await next(args) }, { step: 'build', name: 'customHeaders' },
)
const command = new PutObjectCommand({ Bucket: "my_bucket", Key: "my_key", Body: "my_data"
});
const response = await client.send(command);
console.log(response);
Set a different header on each request
Certain extensions that R2 has provided in the S3 compatible api may require setting a different header on each request. For example, you may want to only want to overwrite an object if its etag matches a certain expected value. This value will likely be different for each object that is being overwritten, which requires the
If-Match header to be different with each request you make. This section shows examples of how to accomplish that.
Set a header per request in
boto3
To enable us to pass custom headers as an extra argument into the call to
client.put_object() we need to register 2 functions into
boto3’s event system. This is necessary because
boto3 performs a parameter validation step which rejects extra method arguments. Since this parameter validation occurs before we can set headers on the request, we first need to move the custom argument into the request context before the parameter validation happens. In a subsequent step we can now actually set the headers based on the information we put in the request context.
import boto3
client = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
event_system = client.meta.events
# Moves the custom headers from the parameters to the request context
def process_custom_arguments(params, context, **kwargs): if (custom_headers := params.pop("custom_headers", None)): context["custom_headers"] = custom_headers
# Here we extract the headers from the request context and actually set them
def add_custom_headers(params, context, **kwargs): if (custom_headers := context.get("custom_headers")): params["headers"].update(custom_headers)
event_system.register('before-parameter-build.s3.PutObject', process_custom_arguments)event_system.register('before-call.s3.PutObject', add_custom_headers)
custom_headers = {'If-Match' : '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"'}
# Note that boto3 will throw an exception if the precondition failed. Catch this exception if necessaryresponse = client.put_object(Bucket="my_bucket", Key="my_key", Body="file_contents", custom_headers=custom_headers)
print(response)
Set a header per request in
aws-sdk-js-v3
Here we again configure the header we would like to set by creating a middleware, but this time we add the middleware to the request itself instead of to the whole client.
import { PutObjectCommand, S3Client,
} from "@aws-sdk/client-s3";
const client = new S3Client({ region: "auto", endpoint: `https://${ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com`, credentials: { accessKeyId: ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, },
});
const command = new PutObjectCommand({ Bucket: "my_bucket", Key: "my_key", Body: "my_data"
});
const headers = { 'If-Match': '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"' }command.middlewareStack.add( (next) => (args) => { const r = args.request as RequestInit
Object.entries(headers).forEach( ([k, v]: [key: string, value: string]): void => { r.headers[k] = v }, )
return next(args) }, { step: 'build', name: 'customHeaders' },
)
const response = await client.send(command);
console.log(response);