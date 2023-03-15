Pricing

R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:

Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state. Class B operations which tend to read existing state.

There are no charges for egress bandwidth.

All included usage is on a monthly basis.

​​ R2 pricing

Free Paid - Rates Storage 10 GB / month $0.015 / GB-month Class A Operations 1 million requests / month $4.50 / million requests Class B Operations 10 million requests / month $0.36 / million requests

​​ Storage usage

Storage is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) as the billing metric. A GB-month is calculated by recording total bytes stored for the duration of the month.

For example:

Storing 1 GB for 30 days will be charged as 1 GB-month.

Storing 2 GB for 15 days will be charged as 1 GB-month.

​​ Class A operations

Class A Operations include ListBuckets , PutBucket , ListObjects , PutObject , CopyObject , CompleteMultipartUpload , CreateMultipartUpload , ListMultipartUploads , UploadPart , UploadPartCopy and PutBucketEncryption .

​​ Class B operations

Class B Operations include HeadBucket , HeadObject , GetObject , UsageSummary , GetBucketEncryption and GetBucketLocation .

​​ Free operations

Free operations include DeleteObject , DeleteBucket and AbortMultipartUpload .

​​ R2 billing examples

​​ Data Storage

If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 for 1 month with an average size of 1 GB and requests each 1,000 times per month, the estimated cost for the month would be:

Usage Free Tier Billable Quantity Price Class B Operations (1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object) 10 million 0 $0.00 Class A Operations (1,000 objects) * (1 write per object) 1 million 0 $0.00 Storage (1,000 objects) * (1GB per object) 10 GB-months 990 GB-months $14.85 TOTAL $14.85

​​ Asset Hosting

If a user writes 100,000 files with an average size of 100 KB object and reads 10,000,000 objects per day, the estimated cost in a month would be: