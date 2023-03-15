Pricing
R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:
- Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state.
- Class B operations which tend to read existing state.
There are no charges for egress bandwidth.
All included usage is on a monthly basis.
R2 pricing
|Free
|Paid - Rates
|Storage
|10 GB / month
|$0.015 / GB-month
|Class A Operations
|1 million requests / month
|$4.50 / million requests
|Class B Operations
|10 million requests / month
|$0.36 / million requests
Storage usage
Storage is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) as the billing metric. A GB-month is calculated by recording total bytes stored for the duration of the month.
For example:
- Storing 1 GB for 30 days will be charged as 1 GB-month.
- Storing 2 GB for 15 days will be charged as 1 GB-month.
Class A operations
Class A Operations include
ListBuckets,
PutBucket,
ListObjects,
PutObject,
CopyObject,
CompleteMultipartUpload,
CreateMultipartUpload,
ListMultipartUploads,
UploadPart,
UploadPartCopy and
PutBucketEncryption.
Class B operations
Class B Operations include
HeadBucket,
HeadObject,
GetObject,
UsageSummary,
GetBucketEncryption and
GetBucketLocation.
Free operations
Free operations include
DeleteObject,
DeleteBucket and
AbortMultipartUpload.
R2 billing examples
Data Storage
If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 for 1 month with an average size of 1 GB and requests each 1,000 times per month, the estimated cost for the month would be:
|Usage
|Free Tier
|Billable Quantity
|Price
|Class B Operations
|(1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object)
|10 million
|0
|$0.00
|Class A Operations
|(1,000 objects) * (1 write per object)
|1 million
|0
|$0.00
|Storage
|(1,000 objects) * (1GB per object)
|10 GB-months
|990 GB-months
|$14.85
|TOTAL
|$14.85
Asset Hosting
If a user writes 100,000 files with an average size of 100 KB object and reads 10,000,000 objects per day, the estimated cost in a month would be:
|Usage
|Free Tier
|Billable Quantity
|Price
|Class B Operations
|(10,000,000 reads per day) * (30 days)
|10 million
|290,000,000
|$104.40
|Class A Operations
|(100,000 writes)
|1 million
|0
|$0.00
|Storage
|(100,000 objects) * (100KB per object)
|10 GB-months
|0 GB-months
|$0.00
|TOTAL
|$104.40