Pricing

Overview R2 pricing Free tier Storage usage Class A operations Class B operations Free operations Data retrieval Minimum storage duration R2 Data Catalog pricing Data migration pricing Super Slurper Sippy Pricing calculator R2 billing examples Standard storage example Infrequent access example Asset hosting Cloudflare billing policy Frequently asked questions Will I be charged for unauthorized requests to my R2 bucket?

R2 charges based on the total volume of data stored, along with two classes of operations on that data:

Class A operations which are more expensive and tend to mutate state. Class B operations which tend to read existing state.

For the Infrequent Access storage class, data retrieval fees apply. There are no charges for egress bandwidth for any storage class.

All included usage is on a monthly basis.

Note To learn about potential cost savings from using R2, refer to the R2 pricing calculator ↗.

R2 pricing

Standard storage Infrequent Access storage Storage $0.015 / GB-month $0.01 / GB-month Class A Operations $4.50 / million requests $9.00 / million requests Class B Operations $0.36 / million requests $0.90 / million requests Data Retrieval (processing) None $0.01 / GB Egress (data transfer to Internet) Free 1 Free 1

Billable unit rounding Cloudflare rounds up your usage to the next billing unit. For example: If you have performed one million and one operations, you will be billed for two million operations.

If you have used 1.1 GB-month, you will be billed for 2 GB-month.

If you have retrieved data (for infrequent access storage) for 1.1 GB, you will be billed for 2 GB.

Free tier

You can use the following amount of storage and operations each month for free.

Free Storage 10 GB-month / month Class A Operations 1 million requests / month Class B Operations 10 million requests / month Egress (data transfer to Internet) Free 1

Caution The free tier only applies to Standard storage, and does not apply to Infrequent Access storage.

Storage usage

Storage is billed using gigabyte-month (GB-month) as the billing metric. A GB-month is calculated by averaging the peak storage per day over a billing period (30 days).

For example:

Storing 1 GB constantly for 30 days will be charged as 1 GB-month.

Storing 3 GB constantly for 30 days will be charged as 3 GB-month.

Storing 1 GB for 5 days, then 3 GB for the remaining 25 days will be charged as 1 GB * 5/30 month + 3 GB * 25/30 month = 2.66 GB-month

For objects stored in Infrequent Access storage, you will be charged for the object for the minimum storage duration even if the object was deleted or moved before the duration specified.

Class A operations

Class A Operations include ListBuckets , PutBucket , ListObjects , PutObject , CopyObject , CompleteMultipartUpload , CreateMultipartUpload , LifecycleStorageTierTransition , ListMultipartUploads , UploadPart , UploadPartCopy , ListParts , PutBucketEncryption , PutBucketCors and PutBucketLifecycleConfiguration .

Class B operations

Class B Operations include HeadBucket , HeadObject , GetObject , UsageSummary , GetBucketEncryption , GetBucketLocation , GetBucketCors and GetBucketLifecycleConfiguration .

Free operations

Free operations include DeleteObject , DeleteBucket and AbortMultipartUpload .

Data retrieval

Data retrieval fees apply when you access or retrieve data from the Infrequent Access storage class. This includes any time objects are read or copied.

Minimum storage duration

For objects stored in Infrequent Access storage, you will be charged for the object for the minimum storage duration even if the object was deleted, moved, or replaced before the specified duration.

Storage class Minimum storage duration Standard storage None Infrequent Access storage 30 days

R2 Data Catalog pricing

R2 Data Catalog charges for catalog operations and compaction data processed, in addition to standard R2 storage and operations. For full details, refer to R2 Data Catalog pricing.

Data migration pricing

Super Slurper

Super Slurper is free to use. You are only charged for the Class A operations that Super Slurper makes to your R2 bucket. Objects with sizes < 100MiB are uploaded to R2 in a single Class A operation. Larger objects use multipart uploads to increase transfer success rates and will perform multiple Class A operations. Note that your source bucket might incur additional charges as Super Slurper copies objects over to R2.

Once migration completes, you are charged for storage & Class A/B operations as described in previous sections.

Sippy

Sippy is free to use. You are only charged for the operations Sippy makes to your R2 bucket. If a requested object is not present in R2, Sippy will copy it over from your source bucket. Objects with sizes < 200MiB are uploaded to R2 in a single Class A operation. Larger objects use multipart uploads to increase transfer success rates, and will perform multiple Class A operations. Note that your source bucket might incur additional charges as Sippy copies objects over to R2.

As objects are migrated to R2, they are served from R2, and you are charged for storage & Class A/B operations as described in previous sections.

Pricing calculator

To learn about potential cost savings from using R2, refer to the R2 pricing calculator ↗.

R2 billing examples

Standard storage example

If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 Standard storage for 1 month with an average size of 1 GB and reads each object 1,000 times during the month, the estimated cost for the month would be:

Usage Free Tier Billable Quantity Price Storage (1,000 objects) * (1 GB per object) = 1,000 GB-months 10 GB-months 990 GB-months $14.85 Class A Operations (1,000 objects) * (1 write per object) = 1,000 writes 1 million 0 $0.00 Class B Operations (1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object) = 1 million reads 10 million 0 $0.00 Data retrieval (processing) (1,000 objects) * (1 GB per object) = 1,000 GB NA None $0.00 TOTAL $14.85

Infrequent access example

If a user writes 1,000 objects in R2 Infrequent Access storage with an average size of 1 GB, stores them for 5 days, and then deletes them (delete operations are free), and during those 5 days each object is read 1,000 times, the estimated cost for the month would be:

Usage Free Tier Billable Quantity Price Storage (1,000 objects) * (1 GB per object) = 1,000 GB-months NA 1,000 GB-months $10.00 Class A Operations (1,000 objects) * (1 write per object) = 1,000 writes NA 1,000 $9.00 Class B Operations (1,000 objects) * (1,000 reads per object) = 1 million reads NA 1 million $0.90 Data retrieval (processing) (1,000 objects) * (1 GB per object) = 1,000 GB NA 1,000 GB $10.00 TOTAL $29.90

Note that the minimal storage duration for infrequent access storage is 30 days, which means the billable quantity is 1,000 GB-months, rather than 167 GB-months.

Asset hosting

If a user writes 100,000 files with an average size of 100 KB object and reads 10,000,000 objects per day, the estimated cost in a month would be:

Usage Free Tier Billable Quantity Price Storage (100,000 objects) * (100KB per object) 10 GB-months 0 GB-months $0.00 Class A Operations (100,000 writes) 1 million 0 $0.00 Class B Operations (10,000,000 reads per day) * (30 days) 10 million 290,000,000 $104.40 TOTAL $104.40

Cloudflare billing policy

To learn more about how usage is billed, refer to Cloudflare Billing Policy.

Frequently asked questions

Will I be charged for unauthorized requests to my R2 bucket?