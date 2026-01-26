Workers API
Workers let you run code at the edge. When you bind an R2 bucket to a Worker, you can read and write objects directly using the Workers API.
A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:
-
Log in to your Cloudflare account:
-
Create a bucket named
my-bucket:
If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in.
-
Verify the bucket was created:
-
In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to R2 object storage.Go to Overview
-
Select Create bucket.
-
Enter a name for your bucket.
-
Select a location for your bucket and a default storage class.
-
Select Create bucket.
-
Create a new Worker project:
When prompted, select Hello World example and JavaScript (or TypeScript) as your template.
-
Move into the project directory:
-
Add an R2 binding to your Wrangler configuration file. Replace
my-bucketwith your bucket name:
-
(Optional) If you are using TypeScript, regenerate types:
Use the binding to interact with your bucket. This example stores and retrieves objects based on the URL path:
-
Test your Worker locally:
-
Once the dev server is running, test storing and retrieving objects:
-
Deploy to production:
-
After deploying, Wrangler outputs your Worker's URL (for example,
https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev). Test storing and retrieving objects:
Refer to the Workers R2 API documentation for the complete API reference.
