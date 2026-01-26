Workers let you run code at the edge. When you bind an R2 bucket to a Worker, you can read and write objects directly using the Workers API.

1. Create a bucket

A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard Log in to your Cloudflare account: Terminal window npx wrangler login Create a bucket named my-bucket : Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-bucket If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in. Verify the bucket was created: Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket list In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to R2 object storage. Go to Overview Select Create bucket. Enter a name for your bucket. Select a location for your bucket and a default storage class. Select Create bucket.

2. Create a Worker with an R2 binding

Create a new Worker project: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- r2-worker Terminal window yarn create cloudflare r2-worker Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest r2-worker When prompted, select Hello World example and JavaScript (or TypeScript) as your template. Move into the project directory: Terminal window cd r2-worker Add an R2 binding to your Wrangler configuration file. Replace my-bucket with your bucket name: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " r2_buckets " : [ { " binding " : "MY_BUCKET" , " bucket_name " : "my-bucket" } ] } [[ r2_buckets ]] binding = "MY_BUCKET" bucket_name = "my-bucket" (Optional) If you are using TypeScript, regenerate types: Terminal window npx wrangler types

3. Read and write objects

Use the binding to interact with your bucket. This example stores and retrieves objects based on the URL path:

JavaScript

TypeScript src/index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { // Get the object key from the URL path // For example: /images/cat.png → images/cat.png const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const key = url . pathname . slice ( 1 ) ; // PUT: Store the request body in R2 if ( request . method === "PUT" ) { await env . MY_BUCKET . put ( key , request . body ) ; return new Response ( `Put ${ key } successfully!` ) ; } // GET: Retrieve the object from R2 const object = await env . MY_BUCKET . get ( key ) ; if ( object === null ) { return new Response ( "Object not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( object . body ) ; }, }; src/index.ts export default { async fetch ( request , env ) : Promise < Response > { // Get the object key from the URL path // For example: /images/cat.png → images/cat.png const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const key = url . pathname . slice ( 1 ) ; // PUT: Store the request body in R2 if ( request . method === "PUT" ) { await env . MY_BUCKET . put ( key , request . body ) ; return new Response ( `Put ${ key } successfully!` ) ; } // GET: Retrieve the object from R2 const object = await env . MY_BUCKET . get ( key ) ; if ( object === null ) { return new Response ( "Object not found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( object . body ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

4. Test and deploy

Test your Worker locally: Terminal window npx wrangler dev Local development By default, wrangler dev uses a local R2 simulation. Objects you store during development exist only on your machine in the .wrangler/state folder and do not affect your production bucket. To connect to your real R2 bucket during development, add "remote": true to your R2 binding in your Wrangler configuration file. Refer to remote bindings for more information. Once the dev server is running, test storing and retrieving objects: Terminal window # Store an object curl -X PUT http://localhost:8787/my-file.txt -d 'Hello, R2!' # Retrieve the object curl http://localhost:8787/my-file.txt Deploy to production: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy After deploying, Wrangler outputs your Worker's URL (for example, https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev ). Test storing and retrieving objects: Terminal window # Store an object curl -X PUT https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/my-file.txt -d 'Hello, R2!' # Retrieve the object curl https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/my-file.txt

Refer to the Workers R2 API documentation for the complete API reference.

Next steps

Presigned URLs Generate temporary URLs for private object access.

Public buckets Serve files directly over HTTP with a public bucket.

CORS Configure CORS for browser-based uploads.