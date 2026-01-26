 Skip to content
Workers API

Workers let you run code at the edge. When you bind an R2 bucket to a Worker, you can read and write objects directly using the Workers API.

1. Create a bucket

A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare account:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler login

  2. Create a bucket named my-bucket:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-bucket

    If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in.

  3. Verify the bucket was created:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket list

2. Create a Worker with an R2 binding

  1. Create a new Worker project:

    Terminal window
    npm create cloudflare@latest -- r2-worker

    When prompted, select Hello World example and JavaScript (or TypeScript) as your template.

  2. Move into the project directory:

    Terminal window
    cd r2-worker

  3. Add an R2 binding to your Wrangler configuration file. Replace my-bucket with your bucket name:

    {
      "$schema": "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
      "r2_buckets": [
        {
          "binding": "MY_BUCKET",
          "bucket_name": "my-bucket"
        }
      ]
    }

  4. (Optional) If you are using TypeScript, regenerate types:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler types

3. Read and write objects

Use the binding to interact with your bucket. This example stores and retrieves objects based on the URL path:

src/index.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env) {
    // Get the object key from the URL path
    // For example: /images/cat.png → images/cat.png
    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const key = url.pathname.slice(1);


    // PUT: Store the request body in R2
    if (request.method === "PUT") {
      await env.MY_BUCKET.put(key, request.body);
      return new Response(`Put ${key} successfully!`);
    }


    // GET: Retrieve the object from R2
    const object = await env.MY_BUCKET.get(key);
    if (object === null) {
      return new Response("Object not found", { status: 404 });
    }
    return new Response(object.body);
  },
};

4. Test and deploy

  1. Test your Worker locally:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler dev

  2. Once the dev server is running, test storing and retrieving objects:

    Terminal window
    # Store an object
    curl -X PUT http://localhost:8787/my-file.txt -d 'Hello, R2!'
    

    # Retrieve the object
    curl http://localhost:8787/my-file.txt

  3. Deploy to production:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler deploy

  4. After deploying, Wrangler outputs your Worker's URL (for example, https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev). Test storing and retrieving objects:

    Terminal window
    # Store an object
    curl -X PUT https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/my-file.txt -d 'Hello, R2!'
    

    # Retrieve the object
    curl https://r2-worker.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/my-file.txt

Refer to the Workers R2 API documentation for the complete API reference.

Next steps

