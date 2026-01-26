S3
R2 provides support for a S3-compatible API, which means you can use any S3 SDK, library, or tool to interact with your buckets. If you have existing code that works with S3, you can use it with R2 by changing the endpoint URL.
A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:
-
Log in to your Cloudflare account:
-
Create a bucket named
my-bucket:
If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in.
-
Verify the bucket was created:
-
In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to R2 object storage.Go to Overview
-
Select Create bucket.
-
Enter a name for your bucket.
-
Select a location for your bucket and a default storage class.
-
Select Create bucket.
To use the S3 API, you need to generate credentials and get an Access Key ID and Secret Access Key:
- Go to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗.
- Select Storage & databases > R2 > Overview.
- Select Manage in API Tokens.
- Select Create Account API token or Create User API token
- Choose Object Read & Write permission and Apply to specific buckets only to select the buckets you want to access.
- Select Create API Token.
- Copy the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key. Store these securely as you cannot view the secret again.
You also need your S3 API endpoint URL which you can find at the bottom of the Create API Token confirmation page once you have created your token, or on the R2 Overview page:
The following examples show how to use Python and JavaScript SDKs. For other languages, refer to S3-compatible SDK examples for Go, Java, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.
-
Install boto3 ↗:
-
Create a test file to upload:
-
Use your credentials to create an S3 client and interact with your bucket:
-
Save this as
example.pyand run it:
Refer to boto3 examples for more operations.
-
Install the @aws-sdk/client-s3 ↗ package:
-
Use your credentials to create an S3 client and interact with your bucket:
-
Save this as
example.mjsand run it:
Refer to AWS SDK for JavaScript examples for more operations.
