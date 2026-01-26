 Skip to content
S3

R2 provides support for a S3-compatible API, which means you can use any S3 SDK, library, or tool to interact with your buckets. If you have existing code that works with S3, you can use it with R2 by changing the endpoint URL.

1. Create a bucket

A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare account:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler login

  2. Create a bucket named my-bucket:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-bucket

    If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in.

  3. Verify the bucket was created:

    Terminal window
    npx wrangler r2 bucket list

2. Generate API credentials

To use the S3 API, you need to generate credentials and get an Access Key ID and Secret Access Key:

  1. Go to the Cloudflare Dashboard.
  2. Select Storage & databases > R2 > Overview.
  3. Select Manage in API Tokens.
  4. Select Create Account API token or Create User API token
  5. Choose Object Read & Write permission and Apply to specific buckets only to select the buckets you want to access.
  6. Select Create API Token.
  7. Copy the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key. Store these securely as you cannot view the secret again.

You also need your S3 API endpoint URL which you can find at the bottom of the Create API Token confirmation page once you have created your token, or on the R2 Overview page:

https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com

3. Use an AWS SDK

The following examples show how to use Python and JavaScript SDKs. For other languages, refer to S3-compatible SDK examples for Go, Java, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.

  1. Install boto3:

    Terminal window
    pip install boto3

  2. Create a test file to upload:

    Terminal window
    echo 'Hello, R2!' > myfile.txt

  3. Use your credentials to create an S3 client and interact with your bucket:

    Python
    import boto3
    

    s3 = boto3.client(
        service_name='s3',
        # Provide your R2 endpoint: https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com
        endpoint_url='https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com',
        # Provide your R2 Access Key ID and Secret Access Key
        aws_access_key_id='<ACCESS_KEY_ID>',
        aws_secret_access_key='<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>',
        region_name='auto',  # Required by boto3, not used by R2
    )
    

    # Upload a file
    s3.upload_file('myfile.txt', 'my-bucket', 'myfile.txt')
    print('Uploaded myfile.txt')
    

    # Download a file
    s3.download_file('my-bucket', 'myfile.txt', 'downloaded.txt')
    print('Downloaded to downloaded.txt')
    

    # List objects
    response = s3.list_objects_v2(Bucket='my-bucket')
    for obj in response.get('Contents', []):
        print(f"Object: {obj['Key']}")

  4. Save this as example.py and run it:

    Terminal window
    python example.py
    Uploaded myfile.txt
    Downloaded to downloaded.txt
    Object: myfile.txt

Refer to boto3 examples for more operations.

