R2 provides support for a S3-compatible API, which means you can use any S3 SDK, library, or tool to interact with your buckets. If you have existing code that works with S3, you can use it with R2 by changing the endpoint URL.

1. Create a bucket

A bucket stores your objects in R2. To create a new R2 bucket:

Wrangler CLI

Dashboard Log in to your Cloudflare account: Terminal window npx wrangler login Create a bucket named my-bucket : Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket create my-bucket If prompted, select the account you want to create the bucket in. Verify the bucket was created: Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket list In the Cloudflare Dashboard, go to R2 object storage. Go to Overview Select Create bucket. Enter a name for your bucket. Select a location for your bucket and a default storage class. Select Create bucket.

2. Generate API credentials

To use the S3 API, you need to generate credentials and get an Access Key ID and Secret Access Key:

Go to the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ . Select Storage & databases > R2 > Overview. Select Manage in API Tokens. Select Create Account API token or Create User API token Choose Object Read & Write permission and Apply to specific buckets only to select the buckets you want to access. Select Create API Token. Copy the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key. Store these securely as you cannot view the secret again.

You also need your S3 API endpoint URL which you can find at the bottom of the Create API Token confirmation page once you have created your token, or on the R2 Overview page:

https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com

3. Use an AWS SDK

The following examples show how to use Python and JavaScript SDKs. For other languages, refer to S3-compatible SDK examples for Go, Java, PHP, Ruby, and Rust.

Python (boto3)

JavaScript Install boto3 ↗: Terminal window pip install boto3 Create a test file to upload: Terminal window echo 'Hello, R2!' > myfile.txt Use your credentials to create an S3 client and interact with your bucket: Python import boto3 s3 = boto3 . client ( service_name = 's3' , # Provide your R2 endpoint: https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com endpoint_url = 'https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , # Provide your R2 Access Key ID and Secret Access Key aws_access_key_id = '<ACCESS_KEY_ID>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>' , region_name = 'auto' , # Required by boto3, not used by R2 ) # Upload a file s3 . upload_file ( 'myfile.txt' , 'my-bucket' , 'myfile.txt' ) print ( 'Uploaded myfile.txt' ) # Download a file s3 . download_file ( 'my-bucket' , 'myfile.txt' , 'downloaded.txt' ) print ( 'Downloaded to downloaded.txt' ) # List objects response = s3 . list_objects_v2 ( Bucket = 'my-bucket' ) for obj in response . get ( 'Contents' , []): print ( f "Object: { obj [ 'Key' ] } " ) Save this as example.py and run it: Terminal window python example.py Uploaded myfile.txt Downloaded to downloaded.txt Object: myfile.txt Refer to boto3 examples for more operations. Install the @aws-sdk/client-s3 ↗ package: Terminal window npm install @aws-sdk/client-s3 Use your credentials to create an S3 client and interact with your bucket: JavaScript import { S3Client , PutObjectCommand , GetObjectCommand , ListObjectsV2Command , } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; const s3 = new S3Client ( { region : "auto" , // Required by AWS SDK, not used by R2 // Provide your R2 endpoint: https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com endpoint : "https://<ACCOUNT_ID>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com" , credentials : { // Provide your R2 Access Key ID and Secret Access Key accessKeyId : "<ACCESS_KEY_ID>" , secretAccessKey : "<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>" , }, } ) ; // Upload a file await s3 . send ( new PutObjectCommand ( { Bucket : "my-bucket" , Key : "myfile.txt" , Body : "Hello, R2!" , } ) , ) ; console . log ( "Uploaded myfile.txt" ) ; // Download a file const response = await s3 . send ( new GetObjectCommand ( { Bucket : "my-bucket" , Key : "myfile.txt" , } ) , ) ; const content = await response . Body . transformToString () ; console . log ( "Downloaded:" , content ) ; // List objects const list = await s3 . send ( new ListObjectsV2Command ( { Bucket : "my-bucket" , } ) , ) ; console . log ( "Objects:" , list . Contents . map ( ( obj ) => obj . Key ) , ) ; Save this as example.mjs and run it: Terminal window node example.mjs Uploaded myfile.txt Downloaded: Hello, R2! Objects: [ 'myfile.txt' ] Refer to AWS SDK for JavaScript examples for more operations.

Next steps

Presigned URLs Generate temporary URLs for private object access.

Public buckets Serve files directly over HTTP with a public bucket.

CORS Configure CORS for browser-based uploads.