Migration Strategies
You can use a combination of Super Slurper and Sippy to effectively migrate all objects with minimal downtime.
- Enable Sippy and start using the R2 bucket in your application.
- This copies objects from your previous bucket into the R2 bucket on demand when they are requested by the application.
- New uploads will go to the R2 bucket.
- Use Super Slurper to trigger a one-off migration to copy the remaining objects into the R2 bucket.
- In the Destination R2 bucket > Overwrite files?, select "Skip existing".
- Use Super Slurper to copy all objects to the R2 bucket.
- Note that Super Slurper may skip some objects if they are uploaded after it lists the objects to be copied.
- Enable Sippy on your R2 bucket, then start using the R2 bucket in your application.
- New uploads will go to the R2 bucket.
- Objects which were uploaded while Super Slurper was copying the objects will be copied on-demand (by Sippy) when they are requested by the application.
