Migration Strategies

You can use a combination of Super Slurper and Sippy to effectively migrate all objects with minimal downtime.

When the source bucket is actively being read from / written to

Enable Sippy and start using the R2 bucket in your application. This copies objects from your previous bucket into the R2 bucket on demand when they are requested by the application.

New uploads will go to the R2 bucket. Use Super Slurper to trigger a one-off migration to copy the remaining objects into the R2 bucket. In the Destination R2 bucket > Overwrite files?, select "Skip existing".

When the source bucket is not being read often