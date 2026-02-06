You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
s3mini ↗ is a zero-dependency, lightweight (~20 KB minified) TypeScript S3 client that uses AWS SigV4 signing. It runs natively on Node.js, Bun, and Cloudflare Workers without polyfills.
Unlike the AWS SDKs, s3mini expects a bucket-scoped endpoint — the bucket name is part of the endpoint URL, so you do not pass a separate bucket parameter to each operation.
Install
Node.js / Bun
Cloudflare Workers
s3mini works natively in Workers without the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.