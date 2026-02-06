 Skip to content
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.


s3mini is a zero-dependency, lightweight (~20 KB minified) TypeScript S3 client that uses AWS SigV4 signing. It runs natively on Node.js, Bun, and Cloudflare Workers without polyfills.

Unlike the AWS SDKs, s3mini expects a bucket-scoped endpoint — the bucket name is part of the endpoint URL, so you do not pass a separate bucket parameter to each operation.

Install

npm install s3mini

Node.js / Bun

TypeScript
import { S3mini } from "s3mini";


const s3 = new S3mini({
  accessKeyId: process.env.R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID!,
  secretAccessKey: process.env.R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY!,
  // Bucket-scoped endpoint — include your bucket name in the path
  endpoint: `https://${process.env.ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket`,
  region: "auto",
});


// Upload an object
await s3.putObject("hello.txt", "Hello from s3mini!");


// Download an object as a string
const text = await s3.getObject("hello.txt");
console.log(text);


// List objects with a prefix
const objects = await s3.listObjects("/", "hello");
console.log(objects);


// Delete an object
await s3.deleteObject("hello.txt");

Cloudflare Workers

s3mini works natively in Workers without the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.

TypeScript
import { S3mini } from "s3mini";


interface Env {
  R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID: string;
  R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY: string;
  ACCOUNT_ID: string;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> {
    const s3 = new S3mini({
      accessKeyId: env.R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
      secretAccessKey: env.R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
      endpoint: `https://${env.ACCOUNT_ID}.r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket`,
      region: "auto",
    });


    const url = new URL(request.url);
    const key = url.pathname.slice(1); // strip leading "/"


    if (!key) {
      return new Response("Missing object key", { status: 400 });
    }


    switch (request.method) {
      case "PUT": {
        const data = await request.arrayBuffer();
        const contentType =
          request.headers.get("content-type") ?? "application/octet-stream";
        await s3.putObject(key, new Uint8Array(data), contentType);
        return new Response("Created", { status: 201 });
      }


      case "GET": {
        const response = await s3.getObjectResponse(key);
        if (!response) {
          return new Response("Not Found", { status: 404 });
        }
        return new Response(response.body, {
          headers: {
            "content-type":
              response.headers.get("content-type") ??
              "application/octet-stream",
            etag: response.headers.get("etag") ?? "",
          },
        });
      }


      case "DELETE": {
        await s3.deleteObject(key);
        return new Response(null, { status: 204 });
      }


      default:
        return new Response("Method Not Allowed", { status: 405 });
    }
  },
};