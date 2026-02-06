You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

s3mini ↗ is a zero-dependency, lightweight (~20 KB minified) TypeScript S3 client that uses AWS SigV4 signing. It runs natively on Node.js, Bun, and Cloudflare Workers without polyfills.

Unlike the AWS SDKs, s3mini expects a bucket-scoped endpoint — the bucket name is part of the endpoint URL, so you do not pass a separate bucket parameter to each operation.

Note s3mini does not support presigned URL generation. If you need presigned URLs, refer to the aws-sdk-js-v3 or aws4fetch examples instead.

Install

Terminal window npm install s3mini

Node.js / Bun

TypeScript import { S3mini } from "s3mini" ; const s3 = new S3mini ( { accessKeyId : process . env . R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID ! , secretAccessKey : process . env . R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY ! , // Bucket-scoped endpoint — include your bucket name in the path endpoint : `https:// ${ process . env . ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com/my-bucket` , region : "auto" , } ) ; // Upload an object await s3 . putObject ( "hello.txt" , "Hello from s3mini!" ) ; // Download an object as a string const text = await s3 . getObject ( "hello.txt" ) ; console . log ( text ) ; // List objects with a prefix const objects = await s3 . listObjects ( "/" , "hello" ) ; console . log ( objects ) ; // Delete an object await s3 . deleteObject ( "hello.txt" ) ;

Cloudflare Workers

Prefer R2 bindings inside Workers When your Worker and R2 bucket live in the same Cloudflare account, R2 bindings give you zero-latency access without managing API credentials. Use the S3 API when you need cross-account access or interoperability with S3-compatible tooling.

s3mini works natively in Workers without the nodejs_compat compatibility flag.