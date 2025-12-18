Deleting data in R2 Data Catalog

Deleting data from R2 Data Catalog or any Apache Iceberg catalog requires that operations are done in a transaction through the catalog itself. Manually deleting metadata or data files directly can lead to data catalog corruption.

Examples of enabling automatic table maintenance in R2 Data Catalog

Terminal window # Enable automatic snapshot expiration for entire catalog npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable my-bucket \ --older-than-days 30 \ --retain-last 5 # Enable automatic compaction for entire catalog npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable my-bucket \ --target-size 256

More information can be found in the table maintenance and manage catalogs documentation.

Examples of deleting data from R2 Data Catalog using PySpark

The following are basic examples using PySpark but similar operations can be performed using other Iceberg-compatible engines. To configure PySpark, refer to our example or the official PySpark documentation ↗.

Deleting rows from a table

Python # Creates new snapshots and marks old files for cleanup spark . sql ( """ DELETE FROM r2dc.namespace.table_name WHERE column_name = 'value' """ ) # The following is effectively a TRUNCATE operation spark . sql ( "DELETE FROM r2dc.namespace.table_name" ) # For large deletes, use partitioned tables and delete entire partitions for faster performance: spark . sql ( """ DELETE FROM r2dc.namespace.table_name WHERE date_partition < '2024-01-01' """ )

Dropping tables and namespaces

Python # Removes table from catalog but keeps data files in R2 storage spark . sql ( "DROP TABLE r2dc.namespace.table_name" ) # ⚠️ DANGER: Permanently deletes all data files from R2 # This operation cannot be undone spark . sql ( "DROP TABLE r2dc.namespace.table_name PURGE" ) # Use CASCADE to drop all tables within the namespace spark . sql ( "DROP NAMESPACE r2dc.namespace_name CASCADE" ) # You will need to PURGE the tables before running CASCADE to permanently delete data files # This can be done with a loop over all tables in the namespace tables = spark . sql ( "SHOW TABLES IN r2dc.namespace_name" ). collect () for row in tables : table_name = row [ 'tableName' ] spark . sql ( f "DROP TABLE r2dc.namespace_name. { table_name } PURGE" ) spark . sql ( "DROP NAMESPACE r2dc.namespace_name CASCADE" )

Data loss warning DROP TABLE ... PURGE permanently deletes all data files from R2 storage. This operation cannot be undone and bypasses time-travel capabilities.

Manual maintenance operations

Python # Remove old metadata and data files marked for deletion # The following retains the last 5 snapshots and deletes files older than Nov 28, 2024 spark . sql ( """ CALL r2dc.system.expire_snapshots( table => 'r2dc.namespace_name.table_name', older_than => TIMESTAMP '2024-11-28 00:00:00', retain_last => 5 ) """ ) # Removes unreferenced data files from R2 storage (orphan files) spark . sql ( """ CALL r2dc.system.remove_orphan_files( table => 'namespace.table_name' ) """ ) # Rewrite data files with a target file size (e.g., 512 MB) spark . sql ( """ CALL r2dc.system.rewrite_data_files( table => 'r2dc.namespace_name.table_name', options => map('target-file-size-bytes', '536870912') ) """ )

About Apache Iceberg metadata

Apache Iceberg uses a layered metadata structure to manage table data efficiently. Here are the key components and file structure:

metadata.json : Top-level JSON file pointing to the current snapshot

: Top-level JSON file pointing to the current snapshot snapshot- *: Immutable table state for a given point in time

*: Immutable table state for a given point in time manifest-list-*.avro : An Avro file listing all manifest files for a given snapshot

: An Avro file listing all manifest files for a given snapshot manifest-file-*.avro : An Avro file tracking data files and their statistics

: An Avro file tracking data files and their statistics data-*.parquet : Parquet files containing actual table data

: Parquet files containing actual table data Note: Unchanged manifest files are reused across snapshots

Warning Manually modifying or deleting any of these files directly can lead to data catalog corruption.

Directory metadata.json Table Partition Sort Directory Snapshots Directory snapshot-3051729675574597004.avro Directory manifest-list-abc123.avro Directory manifest-file-001.avro data-00001.parquet data-00002.parquet data-00003.parquet Directory manifest-file-002.avro data-00004.parquet data-00005.parquet Directory snapshot-3051729675574597005.avro Directory manifest-list-def456.avro Directory manifest-file-001.avro data-00001.parquet data-00002.parquet data-00003.parquet Directory manifest-file-003.avro data-00006.parquet data-00007.parquet data-00008.parquet



What happens during deletion

Apache Iceberg supports two deletion modes: Copy-on-Write (COW) and Merge-on-Read (MOR). Both create a new snapshot and mark old files for cleanup, but handle the deletion differently:

Aspect Copy-on-Write (COW) Merge-on-Read (MOR) How deletes work Rewrites data files without deleted rows Creates delete files marking rows to skip Query performance Fast (no merge needed) Slower (requires read-time merge) Write performance Slower (rewrites data files) Fast (only writes delete markers) Storage impact Creates new data files immediately Accumulates delete files over time Maintenance needs Snapshot expiration Snapshot expiration + compaction ( rewrite_data_files ) Best for Read-heavy workloads Write-heavy workloads with frequent small mutations

Important for all deletion modes Deleted data is not immediately removed from R2 - files are marked for cleanup

from R2 - files are marked for cleanup Enable snapshot expiration in R2 Data Catalog to automatically clean up old snapshots and files

Common deletion operations

These operations work the same way for both COW and MOR tables:

Operation What it does Data deleted? Reversible? DELETE FROM Removes rows matching condition No (marked for cleanup) Via time travel1 DROP TABLE Removes table from catalog No Yes (if data files exist) DROP TABLE ... PURGE Removes table and deletes data Yes No expire_snapshots Cleans up old snapshots/files Yes No remove_orphan_files Removes unreferenced files Yes No

MOR-specific operations

For Merge-on-Read tables, you may need to manually apply deletes for performance:

Operation What it does When to use rewrite_data_files (compaction) Applies deletes and consolidates files When query performance degrades due to many delete files

Note R2 Data Catalog can automate rewriting data files for you.