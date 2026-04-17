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You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
This example uses the aws-sdk-kotlin ↗. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 client:
Basic Usage
Generate presigned URLs
You can also generate presigned links that can be used to temporarily share public read or write access to a bucket.
You can use these presigned URLs with any HTTP client. For example, to upload a file using the PUT URL: