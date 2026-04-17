You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

This example uses the aws-sdk-kotlin ↗. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 client:

Basic Usage

Kotlin import aws.sdk.kotlin.runtime.auth.credentials.StaticCredentialsProvider import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.S3Client import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.listObjects import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.model.GetObjectRequest import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.model.PutObjectRequest import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.presigners.presignGetObject import aws.sdk.kotlin.services.s3.presigners.presignPutObject import aws.smithy.kotlin.runtime.auth.awscredentials.Credentials import aws.smithy.kotlin.runtime.net.url.Url import kotlinx.coroutines.runBlocking import kotlin.time.Duration.Companion.minutes val ACCOUNT_ID = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" val ACCESS_KEY = "<ACCESS_KEY>" val SECRET_KEY = "<SECRET_KEY>" fun main () = runBlocking { val r2Client = S3Client. fromEnvironment { region = "auto" // Required by SDK, but not used by R2 endpointUrl = Url. parse ( "https:// ${ ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com" ) credentialsProvider = StaticCredentialsProvider ( Credentials ( accessKeyId = ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey = SECRET_KEY ), ) } println ( "Available buckets:" ) r2Client. listBuckets ().buckets?. forEach { bucket -> println ( "* ${ bucket.name } " ) } val bucketName = "<BUCKET_NAME>" println ( "

Objects in bucket ' ${ bucketName } ':" ) r2Client. listObjects { bucket = bucketName }.contents?. forEach { println ( "* ${ it.key } (size: ${ it.size } bytes, modified: ${ it.lastModified } )" ) } r2Client. close () } Explain Code

Available buckets: * my-bucket-1 * my-bucket-2 Objects in bucket 'my-bucket-1': * image1.png ( size: 253167 bytes, modified: 2026-01-17T11:30:58.896Z ) * image2.png ( size: 247027 bytes, modified: 2026-01-17T11:30:57.779Z )

Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to temporarily share public read or write access to a bucket.

Kotlin val uploadUrl = r2Client. presignPutObject ( input = PutObjectRequest { bucket = bucketName key = "README.md" }, duration = 15 .minutes, ).url println (uploadUrl) val getUrl = r2Client. presignGetObject ( input = GetObjectRequest { bucket = bucketName key = "README.md" }, duration = 15 .minutes, ).url println (getUrl) Explain Code

You can use these presigned URLs with any HTTP client. For example, to upload a file using the PUT URL:

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://<your-presigned-put-url>" -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" --data-binary "@local-file.txt"

To download a file using the GET URL: