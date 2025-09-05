Apache Trino
Below is an example of using Apache Trino ↗ to connect to R2 Data Catalog. For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with Trino, refer to Trino documentation ↗.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog.
- Create an R2 API token, key, and secret with both R2 and data catalog permissions.
- Install Docker ↗ to run the Trino container.
Create a local directory for the catalog configuration and change directories to it
Create a configuration file called
r2.properties for your R2 Data Catalog connection:
-
Start Trino with the R2 catalog configuration:
-
Connect to Trino and query your R2 Data Catalog:
-
In the Trino CLI, run the following commands:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-