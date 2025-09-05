 Skip to content
Apache Trino

Below is an example of using Apache Trino to connect to R2 Data Catalog. For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with Trino, refer to Trino documentation.

Prerequisites

Setup

Create a local directory for the catalog configuration and change directories to it

mkdir -p trino-catalog && cd trino-catalog/

Create a configuration file called r2.properties for your R2 Data Catalog connection:

# r2.properties
connector.name=iceberg


# R2 Configuration
fs.native-s3.enabled=true
s3.region=auto
s3.aws-access-key=<Your R2 access key>
s3.aws-secret-key=<Your R2 secret>
s3.endpoint=<Your R2 endpoint>
s3.path-style-access=true


# R2 Data Catalog Configuration
iceberg.catalog.type=rest
iceberg.rest-catalog.uri=<Your R2 Data Catalog URI>
iceberg.rest-catalog.warehouse=<Your R2 Data Catalog warehouse>
iceberg.rest-catalog.security=OAUTH2
iceberg.rest-catalog.oauth2.token=<Your R2 authentication token>

Example usage

  1. Start Trino with the R2 catalog configuration:

    mkdir -p trino-catalog
    

    # Place your r2.properties file in the catalog directory
    cp r2.properties trino-catalog/
    

    # Run Trino with the catalog configuration
    docker run -d \
      --name trino-r2 \
      -p 8080:8080 \
      -v $(pwd)/trino-catalog:/etc/trino/catalog \
      trinodb/trino:latest

  2. Connect to Trino and query your R2 Data Catalog:

    # Connect to the Trino CLI
    docker exec -it trino-r2 trino

  3. In the Trino CLI, run the following commands:

    -- Show all schemas in the R2 catalog
    SHOW SCHEMAS IN r2;
    

    CREATE SCHEMA r2.example_schema
    CREATE SCHEMA r2.example_schema
    

    -- Create a table with some values in it
    CREATE TABLE r2.example_schema.yearly_clicks (
        year,
        clicks
    )
    WITH (
       partitioning = ARRAY['year']
    )
    AS VALUES
        (2021, 10000),
        (2022, 20000);
    

    -- Show tables in a specific schema
    SHOW TABLES IN r2.example_schema;
    

    -- Query your Iceberg table
    SELECT * FROM r2.example_schema.yearly_clicks;