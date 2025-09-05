Below is an example of using Apache Trino ↗ to connect to R2 Data Catalog. For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with Trino, refer to Trino documentation ↗.

Prerequisites

Setup

Create a local directory for the catalog configuration and change directories to it

Terminal window mkdir -p trino-catalog && cd trino-catalog/

Create a configuration file called r2.properties for your R2 Data Catalog connection:

# r2.properties connector.name = iceberg # R2 Configuration fs.native-s3.enabled = true s3.region = auto s3.aws-access-key = <Your R2 access key> s3.aws-secret-key = <Your R2 secret> s3.endpoint = <Your R2 endpoint> s3.path-style-access = true # R2 Data Catalog Configuration iceberg.catalog.type = rest iceberg.rest-catalog.uri = <Your R2 Data Catalog URI> iceberg.rest-catalog.warehouse = <Your R2 Data Catalog warehouse> iceberg.rest-catalog.security = OAUTH2 iceberg.rest-catalog.oauth2.token = <Your R2 authentication token>

Example usage