Cloudflare Queues now available on Workers Free plan

Cloudflare Queues is now part of the Workers free plan, offering guaranteed message delivery across up to 10,000 queues to either Cloudflare Workers or HTTP pull consumers. Every Cloudflare account now includes 10,000 operations per day across reads, writes, and deletes. For more details on how each operation is defined, refer to Queues pricing ↗.

All features of the existing Queues functionality are available on the free plan, including unlimited event subscriptions. Note that the maximum retention period on the free tier, however, is 24 hours rather than 14 days.

If you are new to Cloudflare Queues, follow this guide ↗ or try one of our tutorials to get started.