Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Hyperdrive no longer caches queries using STABLE PostgreSQL functions
Hyperdrive now treats queries containing PostgreSQL
STABLE functions as uncacheable, in addition to
VOLATILE functions.
Previously, only functions that PostgreSQL categorizes ↗ as
VOLATILE (for example,
RANDOM(),
LASTVAL()) were detected as uncacheable.
STABLE functions (for example,
NOW(),
CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
CURRENT_DATE) were incorrectly allowed to be cached.
Because
STABLE functions can return different results across different SQL statements within the same transaction, caching their results could serve stale or incorrect data. This change aligns Hyperdrive's caching behavior with PostgreSQL's function volatility semantics.
If your queries use
STABLE functions, and you were relying on them being cached, move the function call to your application code and pass the result as a query parameter. For example, instead of
WHERE created_at > NOW(), compute the timestamp in your Worker and pass it as
WHERE created_at > $1.
Hyperdrive uses text-based pattern matching to detect uncacheable functions. References to function names like
NOW() in SQL comments also cause the query to be marked as uncacheable.
For more information, refer to Query caching and Troubleshoot and debug.