Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Manage Cloudflare Tunnel directly from the main Cloudflare Dashboard

Cloudflare Tunnel

Cloudflare Tunnel is now available in the main Cloudflare Dashboard at Networking > Tunnels, bringing first-class Tunnel management to developers using Tunnel for securing origin servers.

Manage Tunnels in the Core Dashboard

This new experience provides everything you need to manage Tunnels for public applications, including:

Choose the right dashboard for your use case

Core Dashboard: Navigate to Networking > Tunnels to manage Tunnels for:

Cloudflare One Dashboard: Navigate to Zero Trust > Networks > Connectors to manage Tunnels for:

Both dashboards provide complete Tunnel management capabilities — choose based on your primary workflow.

Get started

New to Tunnel? Learn how to get started with Cloudflare Tunnel or explore advanced use cases like securing SSH servers or running Tunnels in Kubernetes.