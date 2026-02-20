Changelog
Manage Cloudflare Tunnel directly from the main Cloudflare Dashboard
Cloudflare Tunnel is now available in the main Cloudflare Dashboard at Networking > Tunnels ↗, bringing first-class Tunnel management to developers using Tunnel for securing origin servers.
This new experience provides everything you need to manage Tunnels for public applications, including:
- Full Tunnel lifecycle management: Create, configure, delete, and monitor all your Tunnels in one place.
- Native integrations: View Tunnels by name when configuring DNS records and Workers VPC — no more copy-pasting UUIDs.
- Real-time visibility: Monitor replicas and Tunnel health status directly in the dashboard.
- Routing map: Manage all ingress routes for your Tunnel, including public applications, private hostnames, private CIDRs, and Workers VPC services, from a single interactive interface.
Core Dashboard: Navigate to Networking > Tunnels ↗ to manage Tunnels for:
- Securing origin servers and public applications with CDN, WAF, Load Balancing, and DDoS protection
- Connecting Workers to private services via Workers VPC
Cloudflare One Dashboard: Navigate to Zero Trust > Networks > Connectors ↗ to manage Tunnels for:
- Securing your public applications with Zero Trust access policies
- Connecting users to private applications
- Building a private mesh network
Both dashboards provide complete Tunnel management capabilities — choose based on your primary workflow.
New to Tunnel? Learn how to get started with Cloudflare Tunnel or explore advanced use cases like securing SSH servers or running Tunnels in Kubernetes.