Workers are no longer limited to 1000 subrequests
Workers no longer have a limit of 1000 subrequests per invocation, allowing you to make more
fetch() calls or requests
to Cloudflare services on every incoming request. This is especially important for long-running Workers requests, such as
open websockets on Durable Objects or long-running Workflows, as these could often exceed this limit and error.
By default, Workers on paid plans are now limited to 10,000 subrequests per invocation, but this
limit can be increased up to 10 million by setting the new
subrequests limit in your Wrangler configuration file.
Workers on the free plan remain limited to 50 external subrequests and 1000 subrequests to Cloudflare services per invocation.
To protect against runaway code or unexpected costs, you can also set a lower limit for both subrequests and CPU usage.
For more information, refer to the Wrangler configuration documentation for limits and subrequest limits.