Changelog
Agents SDK v0.5.0: Protocol message control, retry utilities, data parts, and @cloudflare/ai-chat v0.1.0
The latest release of the Agents SDK ↗ adds built-in retry utilities, per-connection protocol message control, and a fully rewritten
@cloudflare/ai-chat with data parts, tool approval persistence, and zero breaking changes.
A new
this.retry() method lets you retry any async operation with exponential backoff and jitter. You can pass an optional
shouldRetry predicate to bail early on non-retryable errors.
Retry options are also available per-task on
queue(),
schedule(),
scheduleEvery(), and
addMcpServer():
Retry options are validated eagerly at enqueue/schedule time, and invalid values throw immediately. Internal retries have also been added for workflow operations (
terminateWorkflow,
pauseWorkflow, and others) with Durable Object-aware error detection.
Agents automatically send JSON text frames (identity, state, MCP server lists) to every WebSocket connection. You can now suppress these per-connection for clients that cannot handle them — binary-only devices, MQTT clients, or lightweight embedded systems.
Connections with protocol messages disabled still fully participate in RPC and regular messaging. Use
isConnectionProtocolEnabled(connection) to check a connection's status at any time. The flag persists across Durable Object hibernation.
See Protocol messages for full documentation.
The first stable release of
@cloudflare/ai-chat ships alongside this release with a major refactor of
AIChatAgent internals — new
ResumableStream class, WebSocket
ChatTransport, and simplified SSE parsing — with zero breaking changes. Existing code using
AIChatAgent and
useAgentChat works as-is.
Key new features:
- Data parts — Attach typed JSON blobs (
data-*) to messages alongside text. Supports reconciliation (type+id updates in-place), append, and transient parts (ephemeral via
onDatacallback). See Data parts.
- Tool approval persistence — The
needsApprovalapproval UI now survives page refresh and DO hibernation. The streaming message is persisted to SQLite when a tool enters
approval-requestedstate.
maxPersistedMessages— Cap SQLite message storage with automatic oldest-message deletion.
bodyoption on
useAgentChat— Send custom data with every request (static or dynamic).
- Incremental persistence — Hash-based cache to skip redundant SQL writes.
- Row size guard — Automatic two-pass compaction when messages approach the SQLite 2 MB limit.
autoContinueAfterToolResultdefaults to
true— Client-side tool results and tool approvals now automatically trigger a server continuation, matching server-executed tool behavior. Set
autoContinueAfterToolResult: falsein
useAgentChatto restore the previous behavior.
Notable bug fixes:
- Resolved stream resumption race conditions
- Resolved an issue where
setMessagesfunctional updater sent empty arrays
- Resolved an issue where client tool schemas were lost after DO hibernation
- Resolved
InvalidPromptErrorafter tool approval (
approval.idwas dropped)
- Resolved an issue where message metadata was not propagated on broadcast/resume paths
- Resolved an issue where
clearAll()did not clear in-memory chunk buffers
- Resolved an issue where
reasoning-deltasilently dropped data when
reasoning-startwas missed during stream resumption
getQueue(),
getQueues(),
getSchedule(),
dequeue(),
dequeueAll(), and
dequeueAllByCallback() were unnecessarily
async despite only performing synchronous SQL operations. They now return values directly instead of wrapping them in Promises. This is backward compatible — existing code using
await on these methods will continue to work.
- Fix TypeScript "excessively deep" error — A depth counter on
CanSerializeand
IsSerializableParamtypes bails out to
trueafter 10 levels of recursion, preventing the "Type instantiation is excessively deep" error with deeply nested types like AI SDK
CoreMessage[].
- POST SSE keepalive — The POST SSE handler now sends
event: pingevery 30 seconds to keep the connection alive, matching the existing GET SSE handler behavior. This prevents POST response streams from being silently dropped by proxies during long-running tool calls.
- Widened peer dependency ranges — Peer dependency ranges across packages have been widened to prevent cascading major bumps during 0.x minor releases.
@cloudflare/ai-chatand
@cloudflare/codemodeare now marked as optional peer dependencies.
To update to the latest version: